IT’S CHRISTMAS time and that means Harry Potter films will probably be played on a number of television channels.

So, it’s the perfect time of the year to test your knowledge of the wizarding world.

Here we go…

What is Harry Potter's Patronus? RUKSUTAKARN studio/Shutterstock A horse A stag

A phoenix An owl How many broomsticks are flown in a full game of Quidditch? Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock 12 13

14 15 What is Dumbledore's full name? nat.kanok/Shutterstock Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore Albus Remus Simon Clarence Dumbledore

Albus Wulfric James Severus Dumbledore Albus Phineas Amos Henry Dumbledore What was the name of Fred and George’s joke shop? DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images Weasleys' Wizarding Emporium Weasleys' Wizard Wonders

Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes Fred and George's Wonderful Emporium What does Dumbledore tell Harry he sees in the Mirror of Erised? Himself holding Harry as a baby Himself holding a cat

Himself holding a pair of socks Harry's parents being killed by Voldemort What’s the name of Hermione’s cat? PA Images Crookshanks Scabbers

Fluffy Trevor Who is the oldest Weasley sibling? Fred George

Bill Percy What house was Moaning Myrtle in? Ravenclaw Gryffindor

Slytherin Hufflepuff "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light" - Who said this? Olga Konakova/Shutterstock James Potter Sirius Black

Lily Potter Albus Dumbledore In the game of quidditch, how many points is the golden snitch worth? Anna55555/Shutterstock 100 150

25 50 What was the final score of the 422nd Quidditch World Cup? Craig Russell/Shutterstock 110-80 170-160

190-130 210-180 In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, what are the last words? RUKSUTAKARN studio/Shutterstock "And with that, they were off" "After all, tomorrow is another day"

"Wherever they go, they'll always be together" "All was well" Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're a wizard, 'Arry! You're the best. Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! You're Hermione! Very clever! Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! You're Ron! You're smart enough. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're a first year Brand new to Hogwarts, you have lots to learn. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're a muggle No magic in your hands. Share your result: Share