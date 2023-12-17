Quiz: How well do you know the Home Alone movies?

THE HOME ALONE films are Christmas classics.

It all kicks off when eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France for the holidays.

In the second movie, Kevin accidentally boards a flight to New York, yet again being separated from his family.

It’s all very dramatic and unrealistic, really, but the films make for excellent festive viewings, nonetheless.

Let’s see how much you know about the movies…

Where do the McCallister family live? Pittsburgh Chicago

Boston Seattle What year was Home Alone 2 released? 1990 1991

1992 1993 What is the name of the gangster film Kevin watches? Angels with Filthy Souls Scarface

Little Caeser The Godfather What song did Kevin mime along to in front of the mirror? Santa Claus is Coming to Town Winter Wonderland

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree White Christmas What are the first of Kevin's booby traps that Harry and Marv came across? Slipped on ice Shot with a BB gun

Stepped on a nail Touched a boiling hot doorknob Kevin is terrified of an object in his basement, but what is it? A furnace A mannequin

A washing machine A pile of dusty boxes In the first movie, what does Kevin steal from the store? Milk A hairbrush

Chocolate A toothbrush In Home Alone 2, where does the family travel to? Los Angeles Barbados

Florida London What's Kevin's favourite type of pizza? (He eats it in the taxi in the second movie) Plain cheese Hawaiian

Pepperoni Chicken In the second film, how many bricks does Kevin throw at Marv's head? 1 2

3 4 How much money does Kevin spend on room service? $92 $967

$675 $1,426 Back to the first movie, how many days is Kevin left alone for? 1 2

