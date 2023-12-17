Quiz: How well do you know the Home Alone movies?

Advertisement

THE HOME ALONE films are Christmas classics.

It all kicks off when eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France for the holidays.

In the second movie, Kevin accidentally boards a flight to New York, yet again being separated from his family. 

It’s all very dramatic and unrealistic, really, but the films make for excellent festive viewings, nonetheless. 

Let’s see how much you know about the movies…

Where do the McCallister family live?
Roberto Valz/Shutterstock
Pittsburgh
Chicago

Boston
Seattle
What year was Home Alone 2 released?
Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube
1990
1991

1992
1993
What is the name of the gangster film Kevin watches?
ClipsTime/YouTube
Angels with Filthy Souls
Scarface

Little Caeser
The Godfather
What song did Kevin mime along to in front of the mirror?
YouTube
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Winter Wonderland

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
White Christmas
What are the first of Kevin's booby traps that Harry and Marv came across?
Cole James/YouTube
Slipped on ice
Shot with a BB gun

Stepped on a nail
Touched a boiling hot doorknob
Kevin is terrified of an object in his basement, but what is it?
Movie Screens/YouTube
A furnace
A mannequin

A washing machine
A pile of dusty boxes
In the first movie, what does Kevin steal from the store?
MovieScenesHD/YouTube
Milk
A hairbrush

Chocolate
A toothbrush
In Home Alone 2, where does the family travel to?
DKHR Entertainment/YouTube
Los Angeles
Barbados

Florida
London
What's Kevin's favourite type of pizza? (He eats it in the taxi in the second movie)
YouTube
Plain cheese
Hawaiian

Pepperoni
Chicken
In the second film, how many bricks does Kevin throw at Marv’s head?
Movieclips/YouTube
1
2

3
4
How much money does Kevin spend on room service?
YouTube
$92
$967

$675
$1,426
Back to the first movie, how many days is Kevin left alone for?
1
2

3
4
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

