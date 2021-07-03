Quiz: How much do you know about blood?

THIS WEEK, THE Irish Blood Transfusion Service revealed that it has to import a blood in bulk from the UK for the first time since the late 1990s, due to a shortage in supply here.

Hopefully this might encourage you to donate some blood if you can – but how much do you know about the stuff that flows through your veins? Test yourself.

What colour is blood? Red Blue (until it comes in contact with oxygen obviously)

It's actually sort of purple ...green? How much blood is in the average adult's body? 3 litres 5 litres

7 litres 10 litres What is the purpose of blood? Transporting oxygen and nutrients to the lungs and other tissues Carrying cells and antibodies that fight infection

Regulating body temperature Bringing waste to the kidneys and liver

Transporting nutrients and hormones Clotting to prevent excess blood loss when you get injured How long do red blood cells survive in the bloodstream (on average)? 15 days 45 days

75 days 115 days What is the rarest of the eight main types of blood? O-positive O-negative

B-negative AB-negative According to the proverb, blood is thicker than water. Scientifically, this is... True False What is the fake blood used in films *generally* made out of? Red paint Ketchup

Red food colouring Actual blood from animals Where did Bloody Foreland in Co Donegal get its name? A gruesome battle happened there during the Ulster Plantation It was the site of an ancient massacre in Celtic times.

During sunset, rocks off the coast give off a particularly intense red hue Nobody actually knows Why are reptiles known as 'cold-blooded' creatures? Because their blood is cold (it never gets higher than 10 degrees Celsius) Because they cannot produce heat in their own bodies, and have to rely on their surroundings to keep warm

Because their blood is colder than humans' (but it's still relatively warm) Because they are ruthless killers Why does Dracula feast on the blood of humans? To rejuvenate his youth and strength To replenish his own supply

