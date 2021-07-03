#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about blood?

Test yourself.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 10:00 PM
THIS WEEK, THE Irish Blood Transfusion Service revealed that it has to import a blood in bulk from the UK for the first time since the late 1990s, due to a shortage in supply here.

Hopefully this might encourage you to donate some blood if you can – but how much do you know about the stuff that flows through your veins? Test yourself.

What colour is blood?
Red
Blue (until it comes in contact with oxygen obviously)

It's actually sort of purple
...green?
How much blood is in the average adult's body?
3 litres
5 litres

7 litres
10 litres
What is the purpose of blood?
Transporting oxygen and nutrients to the lungs and other tissues
Carrying cells and antibodies that fight infection

Regulating body temperature
Bringing waste to the kidneys and liver

Transporting nutrients and hormones
Clotting to prevent excess blood loss when you get injured
How long do red blood cells survive in the bloodstream (on average)?
15 days
45 days

75 days
115 days
What is the rarest of the eight main types of blood?
O-positive
O-negative

B-negative
AB-negative
According to the proverb, blood is thicker than water. Scientifically, this is...
True
False
What is the fake blood used in films *generally* made out of?
Red paint
Ketchup

Red food colouring
Actual blood from animals
Where did Bloody Foreland in Co Donegal get its name?
A gruesome battle happened there during the Ulster Plantation
It was the site of an ancient massacre in Celtic times.

During sunset, rocks off the coast give off a particularly intense red hue
Nobody actually knows
Why are reptiles known as 'cold-blooded' creatures?
Because their blood is cold (it never gets higher than 10 degrees Celsius)
Because they cannot produce heat in their own bodies, and have to rely on their surroundings to keep warm

Because their blood is colder than humans' (but it's still relatively warm)
Because they are ruthless killers
Why does Dracula feast on the blood of humans?
To rejuvenate his youth and strength
To replenish his own supply

He enjoys the flavour
Nobody really knows
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaaaad
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
