QUIZ: How much do you know about cakes?

The Great British Bake Off returned to our screens earlier this week…

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 14,230 Views
https://jrnl.ie/5212724

THE GREAT BRITISH Bake Off returned to our screens for a new season this week. 

The 12 new contestants joined by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

During the first episode, contestants were asked to make Battenberg cakes using marzipan, six miniature pineapple upside-down cakes and 3D cake busts of their favourite celebrities.

So, keeping with the baked goods theme, why don’t you test your knowledge about cakes…

What kind of cake is this?
H.E.Knab/Shutterstock
Red Velvet
Black Forest Gateau

Chocolate cake
Fruit cake
What is the filling in a Baked Alaska?
nickichen/Shutterstock
Whipped cream
Chocolate

Custard
Ice cream
In what year was the cupcake invented?
Africa Studio/Shutterstock
1796
1969

1886
1900
Patrick Bertoletti holds the world record for eating the most cupcakes in six minutes. How many did he eat?
WHANJEED/Shutterstock
6
24

56
72
Which one of these is a bundt cake?
Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock
Frances van der Merwe/Shutterstock

Anastasia Voskresenskaya/Shutterstock
MShev/Shutterstock
What flavour is a Devil's Food Cake?
wideonet/Shutterstock
Chocolate
Vanilla and raspberry

Rum and raisin
Lemon and ginger
"Torte" means cake in what language?
stockcreations/Shutterstock
German
Italian

French
Spanish
What alcohol is traditionally used to make a tiramisu?
Radovancev Zarko/Shutterstock
Dark rum
Amaretto

Dry sherry
Marsala wine
Which Great British Bake Off contestant threw their Baked Alaska in the bin after it had been left out of the freezer and melted?
PBS/Youtube
Iain Watters
Rahul Mandal

Steph Blackwell
Val Stones
A Jaffa Cake is a...
MicrostockStudio/Shutterstock
Cake
Biscuit
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

