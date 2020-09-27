QUIZ: How much do you know about cakes?

THE GREAT BRITISH Bake Off returned to our screens for a new season this week.

The 12 new contestants joined by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

During the first episode, contestants were asked to make Battenberg cakes using marzipan, six miniature pineapple upside-down cakes and 3D cake busts of their favourite celebrities.

So, keeping with the baked goods theme, why don’t you test your knowledge about cakes…

What kind of cake is this? H.E.Knab/Shutterstock Red Velvet Black Forest Gateau

Chocolate cake Fruit cake What is the filling in a Baked Alaska? nickichen/Shutterstock Whipped cream Chocolate

Custard Ice cream In what year was the cupcake invented? Africa Studio/Shutterstock 1796 1969

1886 1900 Patrick Bertoletti holds the world record for eating the most cupcakes in six minutes. How many did he eat? WHANJEED/Shutterstock 6 24

56 72 Which one of these is a bundt cake? Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock Frances van der Merwe/Shutterstock

Anastasia Voskresenskaya/Shutterstock MShev/Shutterstock What flavour is a Devil's Food Cake? wideonet/Shutterstock Chocolate Vanilla and raspberry

Rum and raisin Lemon and ginger "Torte" means cake in what language? stockcreations/Shutterstock German Italian

French Spanish What alcohol is traditionally used to make a tiramisu? Radovancev Zarko/Shutterstock Dark rum Amaretto

Dry sherry Marsala wine Which Great British Bake Off contestant threw their Baked Alaska in the bin after it had been left out of the freezer and melted? PBS/Youtube Iain Watters Rahul Mandal

Steph Blackwell Val Stones A Jaffa Cake is a... MicrostockStudio/Shutterstock Cake Biscuit Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share