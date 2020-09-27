QUIZ: How much do you know about cakes?

THE GREAT BRITISH Bake Off returned to our screens for a new season this week.
The 12 new contestants joined by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.
During the first episode, contestants were asked to make Battenberg cakes using marzipan, six miniature pineapple upside-down cakes and 3D cake busts of their favourite celebrities.
So, keeping with the baked goods theme, why don’t you test your knowledge about cakes…
