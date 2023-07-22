Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Canada?
Ireland will play Canada at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia on Wednesday.
5.7k
8
48 minutes ago

THE IRISH TEAM will play Canada at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia at 1pm on Wednesday. 

Ireland went head to head with Australia in Sydney on Thursday, but unfortunately fell to a disappointing defeat.

A 52nd-minute Steph Catley penalty ultimately settled matters as 75,784 fans watched on at Sydney’s Stadium Australia. 

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, why not test your knowledge about Canada? 

Try our quiz…

Let's start with an easy one - What is the capital city of Canada?
Iryna Tolmachova/Shutterstock
Vancouver
Ottawa

Québec City
Toronto
What is the national animal of Canada?
Vaclav Sebek/Shutterstock
Moose
Bear

Canada lynx
Beaver
In which year did Canada officially adopt the Maple Leaf as its national flag?
Muskoka Stock Photos/Shutterstock
1924
1891

1965
1986
How many US states share a border with Canada?
oksana.perkins/Shutterstock
13
5

10
8
Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada?
Conny Pokorny/Shutterstock
Jean Chrétien
Pierre Trudeau

Alexander Mackenzie
John A. MacDonald
Which Canadian artist sings The Loneliest Time and Cut to the Feeling?
ntkris/Shutterstock
Justin Bieber
Carly Rae Jepsen

The Weeknd
Avril Lavigne
Which Canadian author wrote the famous novel Anne of Green Gables?
COSPV/Shutterstock
Lucy Maud Montgomery
Yann Martel

Kathleen Margaret Pearson
Miriam Toews
Which Canadian city is the Netflix series Working Moms set in?
Alamy Stock Photo
Montreal
Vancouver

Toronto
Alberta
Who is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Canadian women's soccer team?
Alamy Stock Photo
Charmaine Hooper
Silvana Burtini

Janine Beckie
Christine Sinclair
In which FIFA Women's World Cup did Canada host the tournament and reached the quarterfinals?
Alamy Stock Photo
2015
2007

2011
2019
