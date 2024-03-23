Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about daffodils?

In the spirit of spring and Daffodil Day, here’s a quiz all about daffodils.
5
5.1k
1 hour ago

IT’S THE SEASON of daffodils.

The bright flowers are blooming and the Irish Cancer Society held its annual Daffodil Day fundraiser yesterday.

In the spirit of spring, here’s a quiz all about daffodils.

The scientific name for daffodils is the same as what figure from Greek mythology?
Alamy
Daedalus
Narcissus

Hephaestus
Daffodilus
Where is the world's largest producer of daffodils?
Keukenhof, outside Amsterdam
Donegal

Santiago de Chile
Cornwall
Daffodils, like many flowers, are photoperiodic. What on earth does that mean?
They can survive in low-light conditions for short periods of time
Their flowering depends on the length of the day and night

They absorb nutrition through photons
They have photographic memories
Carnations are traditionally gifted on a first wedding anniversary; yellow roses and violets on a fiftieth. Which anniversary are daffodils for?
Fifth
Tenth

Twentieth
Twenty-fifth
True or false: Daffodils are also known as ‘summer lilies’
Alamy
True
False
How much money did the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day raise in 2023 (in euros)?
3.2 million
4.4 million

5.7 million
8.1 million?
Which French painter painted these daffodils?
Alamy
Claude Monet
Henri Matisse

Aimée Julie Cheron
Pierre-Auguste Renoir
Animals don't tend to eat daffodils because they're toxic - in what way?
Their bulbs contain a type of toxin
Their petals emit a harmful gas

Their leaves attract venomous insects
They aren't toxic, it's a myth
"When all at once I saw a crowd / A host, of golden daffodils," wrote William Wordsworth. But where was it he saw them?
On the Lake Isle of Innisfree
Beneath the trees

Beside the lake
Betwixt the bees
Go on, another question from everyone's favourite Junior Cert poem to close us out: What did the daffodils out-do "with glee"?
The stars that shine
Sparking waves

Vales and hills
The milky way
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Not your best
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     