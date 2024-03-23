Quiz: How much do you know about daffodils?

IT’S THE SEASON of daffodils.
The bright flowers are blooming and the Irish Cancer Society held its annual Daffodil Day fundraiser yesterday.
In the spirit of spring, here’s a quiz all about daffodils.
The scientific name for daffodils is the same as what figure from Greek mythology?
Daedalus
Narcissus
Hephaestus
Daffodilus
Where is the world's largest producer of daffodils?
Keukenhof, outside Amsterdam
Donegal
Santiago de Chile
Cornwall
Daffodils, like many flowers, are photoperiodic. What on earth does that mean?
They can survive in low-light conditions for short periods of time
Their flowering depends on the length of the day and night
They absorb nutrition through photons
They have photographic memories
Carnations are traditionally gifted on a first wedding anniversary; yellow roses and violets on a fiftieth. Which anniversary are daffodils for?
Fifth
Tenth
Twentieth
Twenty-fifth
True or false: Daffodils are also known as ‘summer lilies’
True
False
How much money did the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day raise in 2023 (in euros)?
3.2 million
4.4 million
5.7 million
8.1 million?
Which French painter painted these daffodils?
Claude Monet
Henri Matisse
Aimée Julie Cheron
Pierre-Auguste Renoir
Animals don't tend to eat daffodils because they're toxic - in what way?
Their bulbs contain a type of toxin
Their petals emit a harmful gas
Their leaves attract venomous insects
They aren't toxic, it's a myth
"When all at once I saw a crowd / A host, of golden daffodils," wrote William Wordsworth. But where was it he saw them?
On the Lake Isle of Innisfree
Beneath the trees
Beside the lake
Betwixt the bees
Go on, another question from everyone's favourite Junior Cert poem to close us out: What did the daffodils out-do "with glee"?
The stars that shine
Sparking waves
Vales and hills
The milky way
