Quiz: How much do you know about daffodils?

The scientific name for daffodils is the same as what figure from Greek mythology? Alamy Daedalus Narcissus

Hephaestus Daffodilus

Where is the world's largest producer of daffodils? Keukenhof, outside Amsterdam Donegal

Santiago de Chile Cornwall

Daffodils, like many flowers, are photoperiodic. What on earth does that mean? They can survive in low-light conditions for short periods of time Their flowering depends on the length of the day and night

They absorb nutrition through photons They have photographic memories

Carnations are traditionally gifted on a first wedding anniversary; yellow roses and violets on a fiftieth. Which anniversary are daffodils for? Fifth Tenth

Twentieth Twenty-fifth

True or false: Daffodils are also known as ‘summer lilies’ Alamy True False

How much money did the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day raise in 2023 (in euros)? 3.2 million 4.4 million

5.7 million 8.1 million?

Which French painter painted these daffodils? Alamy Claude Monet Henri Matisse

Aimée Julie Cheron Pierre-Auguste Renoir

Animals don't tend to eat daffodils because they're toxic - in what way? Their bulbs contain a type of toxin Their petals emit a harmful gas

Their leaves attract venomous insects They aren't toxic, it's a myth

"When all at once I saw a crowd / A host, of golden daffodils," wrote William Wordsworth. But where was it he saw them? On the Lake Isle of Innisfree Beneath the trees

Beside the lake Betwixt the bees