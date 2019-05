TONIGHT’S LATE LATE Show Country Special on RTÉ is set to have “Toy Show” levels of performance with host Ryan Tubridy tipped to sing a duet with Irish music legend Daniel O’Donnell.

“It starts from the get go,” Tubridy said on Wednesday. “It’s a big number…an 80s tune that includes 100 dancers. We’re going Toy Show levels.”

So, with the country music special on tonight, let’s test your knowledge of the genre known as Country ‘n’ Irish.