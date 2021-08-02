Quiz: How much do you know about Japanese pop culture?

THE OPENING CEREMONY of the Tokyo Olympics featured a suite of theme music from famous video games composed by Japanese citizens, in a celebration of Japan’s cyber creativity and pop-culture influence.

Despite its geographical size, Japan has a strong influence on pop culture around the world: from films to fashion, animation and pop music.

So – how much do you know about Japanese pop culture?

A phenomenon called 'Kawaii' one of Japan’s most popular culture aesthetics. What does it mean? Cute Cool

Calm Craic What are 10-year-old Chihiro’s parents turned into in the Academy Award-winning anime Spirited Away? Clouds Bunnies

Giant pigs Horses The famous television anime series Pokémon first aired in what year? 1994 1997

2001 2005 The origins of Manga, the famous Japanese comics, date back as far as the 10th century. It derives from a series of scrolls called 'Chōjū-giga'. What does this translate as: Scrolls of Hungry Ghosts Scrolls of Frolicking Animals

Scrolls of Brave Fishermen Scrolls of Land Before Time What is Japan’s national sport? Handball Swimming

Sumo wrestling Table tennis 'Hello Kitty' is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. What was it worth in 2014, when it was 40 years old? $2 billion $8 billion The samurai is still a prominent figure in Japanese pop culture. What is ronin? A samurai without a sword A samurai without a master

A samurai leader Keanu Reeves Which of these famous US movies is NOT based on a Japanese film: Star Wars The Magnificent Seven

Godzilla Lord of the Rings Which one of these famous video game theme tunes does not have a Japanese composer? The Last of Us Final Fantasy

Sonic the Hedgehog Mario And finally, the Japanese word 'Sayonara' is used in English to mean ‘goodbye’ - but what does it translate as? May god be with you Mercy

If that’s the way it is This quiz is over Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! A Bronze medal for you. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Silver medal. Fair play. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Gold medal! You are an *Otaku* Share your result: Share