Quiz: How much do you know about phones?

Sunday 12 November 2023
How much do you know about phones?

The Education Minister wants parents to stop giving their kids phones when they’re in primary school.
MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Norma Foley wants to see a “collective decision” among parents not to purchase smartphones for children of primary school age. 

It’s true that people of almost every age now are using phones – smart and otherwise – in daily life, not only for calls, but for social media, photography and games.

Why not test your knowledge of the everyday item?

In what year was Lady Gaga's hit song Telephone released?
Alamy
2003
2005

2007
2009
When the Republic of Ireland achieved independence, many phone boxes were painted green. But what colour were they before?
Alamy
Black
Blue

Yellow
Red
Which popular device was launched in 2007 with the following slogan? "This is only the beginning."
Alamy
Blackberry
iPhone

Samsung Galaxy
Nokia
Finish these lyrics by American singer songwriter Noah Kahan. Hint: It rhymes. "This town's the same as you left it, your page was blank, but I read it I still dial 822-993-.."
Alamy
167
168

169
170
What was the most downloaded app globally in 2022?
Alamy
Instagram
Candy Crush

Whatsapp
TikTok
The first telephone exchange in Ireland was opened in 1880 on the top floor of Commercial Buildings in Dame Street. How many customers did it have upon opening?
Alamy
5
25

50
500
How many times would you have to hit the 4 button to text the word “hi” on a T9 (text on nine keys) phone?
Alamy
2
3

4
5
A telephone box from the cover of a One Direction album is now on display in a London Hard Rock Café as a piece of music memorabilia. On which of the boy band's album covers did the box feature?
Alamy
Up All Night
Four

Made in the AM
Take Me Home
In the movie Taken (2008), Liam Neeson's character is on the phone to his daughter's kidnapper. Finish this famous line. "I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are.."
Alamy
very fast cars
very big muscles

a very particular set of skills
very good dance moves
In 2013, a Vietnamese video game programmer made a mobile game where the player controls a bird, attempting to fly between columns of green pipes without hitting them. What was it called?
Alamy
Fly Bird
Flappy Bird

Fast Bird
Happy Bird
Author
Mairead Maguire
