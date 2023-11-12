Quiz: How much do you know about phones?

MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Norma Foley wants to see a “collective decision” among parents not to purchase smartphones for children of primary school age.

It’s true that people of almost every age now are using phones – smart and otherwise – in daily life, not only for calls, but for social media, photography and games.

In what year was Lady Gaga's hit song Telephone released? Alamy 2003 2005

2007 2009 When the Republic of Ireland achieved independence, many phone boxes were painted green. But what colour were they before? Alamy Black Blue

Yellow Red Which popular device was launched in 2007 with the following slogan? "This is only the beginning." Alamy Blackberry iPhone

Samsung Galaxy Nokia Finish these lyrics by American singer songwriter Noah Kahan. Hint: It rhymes. "This town's the same as you left it, your page was blank, but I read it I still dial 822-993-.." Alamy 167 168

169 170 What was the most downloaded app globally in 2022? Alamy Instagram Candy Crush

Whatsapp TikTok The first telephone exchange in Ireland was opened in 1880 on the top floor of Commercial Buildings in Dame Street. How many customers did it have upon opening? Alamy 5 25

50 500 How many times would you have to hit the 4 button to text the word “hi” on a T9 (text on nine keys) phone? Alamy 2 3

4 5 A telephone box from the cover of a One Direction album is now on display in a London Hard Rock Café as a piece of music memorabilia. On which of the boy band's album covers did the box feature? Alamy Up All Night Four

Made in the AM Take Me Home In the movie Taken (2008), Liam Neeson's character is on the phone to his daughter's kidnapper. Finish this famous line. "I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are.." Alamy very fast cars very big muscles

a very particular set of skills very good dance moves In 2013, a Vietnamese video game programmer made a mobile game where the player controls a bird, attempting to fly between columns of green pipes without hitting them. What was it called? Alamy Fly Bird Flappy Bird

