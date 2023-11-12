Quiz: How much do you know about phones?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Norma Foley wants to see a “collective decision” among parents not to purchase smartphones for children of primary school age.
It’s true that people of almost every age now are using phones – smart and otherwise – in daily life, not only for calls, but for social media, photography and games.
Why not test your knowledge of the everyday item?
