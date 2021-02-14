Quiz: How much do you know about snow?

IT WAS THE weather event that captured everyone’s imaginations this week.

But despite half the country getting excited (and the other half working itself into a state of dread), Ireland didn’t quite get the snow that many expected.

There were flurries and some light blanketing in parts of the country – but nothing we’ll look back on in years to come.

To make up for it, here’s a quiz all about snow instead.

What is snow? When drops of water freeze together in the cold upper regions of thunderstorm clouds Clusters of ice crystals that fall from a cloud

When icy rain melts and refreezes before it hits the ground Soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets form on hail What colour is snow, technically? White, obviously Grey

Very very very very very light yellow It technically isn't any colour; it's translucent Everyone this week was talking about the name of a type of hybrid frozen precipitation sometimes referred to as “snow pellets" - but what are these 'pellets' actually called? Grapple Grupal

Graupel GruPaul Where is Ireland's snowiest weather station? Clones Birr

Belmullet Valentia Island During which of these years was there not a significant snowfall in Ireland? 1917 1947

1983 2018 How much snow, on average, falls in Antarctica every year? 2 inches 20 inches

200 inches 2000 inches What are traditional igloos - known as igluvijait - made from? Snow Blocks of ice Snow, which is traditionally white, has also fallen as orange in a number of places - particularly Russia - in recent years. Why? It contained sand and dust from deserts in nearby countries Water containing high levels of acidity evaporated and formed snow clouds

It was reflecting light from nearby cities Nobody really knows the true reason Which of these animals is real? Wikimedia Snow Squirrel Wikimedia Snow Tit

Wikimedia Snow Tiger Wikimedia Snow goose And finally, which of the following planets has snow been observed on? Mars Jupiter

Saturn Uranus Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!?! Baaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share