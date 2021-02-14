#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 14 February 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about snow?

Test yourself.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB
Image: Shutterstock/Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB

IT WAS THE weather event that captured everyone’s imaginations this week.

But despite half the country getting excited (and the other half working itself into a state of dread), Ireland didn’t quite get the snow that many expected.

There were flurries and some light blanketing in parts of the country – but nothing we’ll look back on in years to come.

To make up for it, here’s a quiz all about snow instead.

What is snow?
When drops of water freeze together in the cold upper regions of thunderstorm clouds
Clusters of ice crystals that fall from a cloud

When icy rain melts and refreezes before it hits the ground
Soft, small pellets formed when supercooled water droplets form on hail
What colour is snow, technically?
White, obviously
Grey

Very very very very very light yellow
It technically isn't any colour; it's translucent
Everyone this week was talking about the name of a type of hybrid frozen precipitation sometimes referred to as “snow pellets" - but what are these 'pellets' actually called?
Grapple
Grupal

Graupel
GruPaul
Where is Ireland's snowiest weather station?
Clones
Birr

Belmullet
Valentia Island
During which of these years was there not a significant snowfall in Ireland?
1917
1947

1983
2018
How much snow, on average, falls in Antarctica every year?
2 inches
20 inches

200 inches
2000 inches
What are traditional igloos - known as igluvijait - made from?
Snow
Blocks of ice
Snow, which is traditionally white, has also fallen as orange in a number of places - particularly Russia - in recent years. Why?
It contained sand and dust from deserts in nearby countries
Water containing high levels of acidity evaporated and formed snow clouds

It was reflecting light from nearby cities
Nobody really knows the true reason
Which of these animals is real?
Wikimedia
Snow Squirrel
Wikimedia
Snow Tit

Wikimedia
Snow Tiger
Wikimedia
Snow goose
And finally, which of the following planets has snow been observed on?
Mars
Jupiter

Saturn
Uranus
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?!
Baaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

