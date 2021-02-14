Quiz: How much do you know about snow?

IT WAS THE weather event that captured everyone’s imaginations this week.
But despite half the country getting excited (and the other half working itself into a state of dread), Ireland didn’t quite get the snow that many expected.
There were flurries and some light blanketing in parts of the country – but nothing we’ll look back on in years to come.
To make up for it, here’s a quiz all about snow instead.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)