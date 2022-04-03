Quiz: How much do you know about space?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that the most distant star ever seen has been observed by astronomers.

The light from the star has taken some 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, much more than the nine billion light years of the farthest “supergiant” previously observed.

Advertisement

Scientists said they were surprised by the distance of the star.

Dr Guillaume Mahler, from Durham University’s Department of Physics and Centre of Extragalactic Astronomy, said: “This might be the earliest star we will ever see since the Big Bang and it was so surprising that it is so much younger than the previous entry of nine billion years, at first I didn’t believe it.”

So, with that news, let’s test your knowledge of outer space.

Try out quiz.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now