#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 3 April 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about space?

It was reported earlier this week that the most distant star ever seen has been observed by astronomers.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,257 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726606

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that the most distant star ever seen has been observed by astronomers. 

The light from the star has taken some 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, much more than the nine billion light years of the farthest “supergiant” previously observed.

 Scientists said they were surprised by the distance of the star.

Dr Guillaume Mahler, from Durham University’s Department of Physics and Centre of Extragalactic Astronomy, said: “This might be the earliest star we will ever see since the Big Bang and it was so surprising that it is so much younger than the previous entry of nine billion years, at first I didn’t believe it.”

So, with that news, let’s test your knowledge of outer space. 

Try out quiz. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Here's an easy one - in 1969, who was the first man to walk on the moon?
Shutterstock
Buzz Aldrin
Neil Armstrong

Neil Diamond
Buzz Lightyear
Water has been discovered on Mars.
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
A year on Mars is how many Earth days long?
Shutterstock
294
365

687
714
How many planets are there in the solar system?
Shutterstock
8
9

10
11
On which planet was the coldest temperature ever measured in the Solar System at -224 degrees Celsius?
Shutterstock
Neptune
Venus

Jupiter
Uranus
Halley's Comet, named after Edmond Halley who discovered it in 1758, is due to pass by Earth again in what year?
Shutterstock
2089
2061

2023
2105
What distance is the Earth from the Sun?
Shutterstock
One billion kilometres
400 million kilometres

780 kilometres
150 million kilometres
Saturn is the ___ planet from the sun.
Shutterstock
Second
Fourth

Sixth
Eighth
What year was Pluto reclassified from a planet to a dwarf planet?
Shutterstock
2006
2002

1999
2007
The most distant star ever seen has been observed by astronomers, it was confirmed this week. The light from the star has taken some 12.9 billion years to reach Earth. What’s the name of this star?
Alamy Stock Photo
Deneb
Earendel

Achernar
Capella
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie