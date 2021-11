IT IS COLD, dark and damp. The pumpkins have rotted and there are hints of Christmas music around.

Even if you’ve been living under a rock for the last week or just don’t do calendars, you’ll probably know that winter has arrived.

How much do you know about the coldest of all seasons though? Test yourself.

When does meteorological winter start in Ireland? 21 September 31 October

1 November 1 December Which poet wrote the popular pandemic line "If we can winter this one out we can summer anywhere"? RollingNews.ie WB Yeats Seamus Heaney

Eavan Boland Máire Mhac an tSaoi Which of the following cities has never hosted a Winter Olympics? Seattle Oslo

Vancouver Turin Who did Alex Winter play in the 1989 film Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure? Alamy Stock Photo Bill Ted The entrance to Newgrange famously aligns with the rising sun on the morning of the winter solstice. Roughly what year was it built? Wikimedia 5200 BCE 4200 BCE

3200 BCE 2200 BCE What type of virus is responsible for the winter vomiting bug? Wikimedia Norovirus Rhinovirus

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Coronavirus Met Éireann's list of winter storm names - shared with the UK and the Netherlands - follows an alternating male-female pattern each year. This year, the first storm name will be... RollingNews.ie Male Female Which William Shakespeare play opens with the line "Now is the winter of our discontent"? Wikimedia King Lear Macbeth

Romeo and Juliet Richard III How many times does the word 'Christmas' feature in the festive favourite Winter Wonderland? Alamy Stock Photo 0 2

4 6 Where was the coldest-ever winter temperature in Ireland recorded? RollingNews.ie Donegal Mayo

Sligo Longford Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share