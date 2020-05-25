Quiz: How well do you know Bob Dylan's music?

BOB DYLAN, NOBEL-prize winning troubadour, American folk legend and unstoppable touring artist, turned 79 yesterday.

Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in 1941, Dylan has been recording since the early 1960s. With nearly 40 albums under his belt, his work is today regarded as among the most important songwriting to emerge from the United States.

To hat-tip Dylan’s 79th year, we thought we’d test you to see how well you know his music.

What is Bob Dylan's first album titled? The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan Bob Dylan

The Times They Are a-Changin' Blood on the Tracks Complete this lyric from Dylan's 1964 single 'The Times They Are a-Changin': "Come Senators, Congressmen, please heed the call... ...and admit that the waters around you have grown." ...don't block up the doorway, don't stand in the hall."

...don't stand in the doorway, don't block up the hall." ...and keep your eyes wide, the chance won't come again." The music video for which song famously sees Dylan flipping cue cards containing the song's lyrics? Like a Rolling Stone It's All Over Now Baby Blue

Maggie's Farm Subterranean Homesick Blues On 1965's Desolation Row, which two famous poets does Dylan have "fighting in the captain's tower" of the Titanic? WB Yeats and Ezra Pound Walt Whitman and Robert Lowell

Ezra Pound and T.S. Eliot T.S. Eliot and WB Yeats Which Dylan album was released in 1966 and featured tracks like 'Visions of Johanna' and 'Rainy Day Women 12 & 35'? Blonde on Blonde Highway 61 Revisited

Blood on the Tracks Desire Who was the subject of Dylan's 1976 single 'Hurricane'? Richard Nixon Woody Guthrie

Joan Baez Rubin Carter Which of the following locations is NOT mentioned in Dylan's 'Tangled Up In Blue'? Delacroix New Orleans

Nashville Montague Street Which Dylan original did Jimi Hendrix make famous with his 1968 version? All Along the Watchtower Mr Tambourine Man

Knockin' on Heaven's Door It Ain't Me Babe What's the name of the antagonist in Dylan's song 'Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts'? Mr Jones Napoleon

Doctor Filth Big Jim Finally, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 for... ...ceaselessly touring at a furious rate many of his contemporaries find unbearable." ...having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

