Quiz: How well do you know Bob Dylan's music?

BOB DYLAN, NOBEL-prize winning troubadour, American folk legend and unstoppable touring artist, turned 79 yesterday.
Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in 1941, Dylan has been recording since the early 1960s. With nearly 40 albums under his belt, his work is today regarded as among the most important songwriting to emerge from the United States.
To hat-tip Dylan’s 79th year, we thought we’d test you to see how well you know his music.
