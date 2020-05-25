This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know Bob Dylan's music?

The songwriter turned 79 yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 25 May 2020, 9:00 PM
28 minutes ago 3,193 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106839
Image: PA
Image: PA

BOB DYLAN, NOBEL-prize winning troubadour, American folk legend and unstoppable touring artist, turned 79 yesterday. 

Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in 1941, Dylan has been recording since the early 1960s. With nearly 40 albums under his belt, his work is today regarded as among the most important songwriting to emerge from the United States.

To hat-tip Dylan’s 79th year, we thought we’d test you to see how well you know his music. 

What is Bob Dylan's first album titled?
The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan

The Times They Are a-Changin'
Blood on the Tracks
Complete this lyric from Dylan's 1964 single 'The Times They Are a-Changin': "Come Senators, Congressmen, please heed the call...
...and admit that the waters around you have grown."
...don't block up the doorway, don't stand in the hall."

...don't stand in the doorway, don't block up the hall."
...and keep your eyes wide, the chance won't come again."
The music video for which song famously sees Dylan flipping cue cards containing the song's lyrics?
Like a Rolling Stone
It's All Over Now Baby Blue

Maggie's Farm
Subterranean Homesick Blues
On 1965's Desolation Row, which two famous poets does Dylan have "fighting in the captain's tower" of the Titanic?
WB Yeats and Ezra Pound
Walt Whitman and Robert Lowell

Ezra Pound and T.S. Eliot
T.S. Eliot and WB Yeats
Which Dylan album was released in 1966 and featured tracks like 'Visions of Johanna' and 'Rainy Day Women 12 & 35'?
Blonde on Blonde
Highway 61 Revisited

Blood on the Tracks
Desire
Who was the subject of Dylan's 1976 single 'Hurricane'?
Richard Nixon
Woody Guthrie

Joan Baez
Rubin Carter
Which of the following locations is NOT mentioned in Dylan's 'Tangled Up In Blue'?
Delacroix
New Orleans

Nashville
Montague Street
Which Dylan original did Jimi Hendrix make famous with his 1968 version?
All Along the Watchtower
Mr Tambourine Man

Knockin' on Heaven's Door
It Ain't Me Babe
What's the name of the antagonist in Dylan's song 'Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts'?
Mr Jones
Napoleon

Doctor Filth
Big Jim
Finally, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 for...
...ceaselessly touring at a furious rate many of his contemporaries find unbearable."
...having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

...embiggening the American protest tradition within five short decades."
...giving new life force to the much-maligned sub-species of rolling stone."
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What were ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie