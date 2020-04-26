This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 April, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know Irish radio?

Let’s test your knowledge of Ireland’s airwaves down through the years.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 10:00 PM
28 minutes ago 4,676 Views 8 Comments
Sean O'Rourke
Image: RollingNews.ie
Sean O'Rourke
Sean O'Rourke
Image: RollingNews.ie

WITH THE NEWS this week that veteran broadcaster Sean O’Rourke is to hang up his mic next month and with the 10th anniversary of Gerry Ryan’s passing next week we thought we’d take you back to some golden moments of Irish radio. 

In recent months we’ve sadly lost some our finest radio personalities including Larry Gogan, Marian Finucane and Gay Byrne. 

With the airwaves more relevant than ever, and a host of talented presenters on the rise, let’s take a look back and see how well you know Irish radio. 

2RN was the first radio station to broadcast in the Irish Free State, as it was then known. What year did it start?
31 March 1922
1st January 1926

1st January 1949
25 December 1965
According to 2019's figures, what was the most listened to programme on Irish radio?
Today with Sean O'Rourke
Liveline

Morning Ireland
The Last Word
The founder of the iconic pirate radio station Radio Caroline died earlier this week aged 79, what was his name?
Georgie Murphy
Declan O'Riordain

Frank Egan
Ronan O'Rahilly
It's 10 years next week since Gerry Ryan passed away. Among the presenter's most famous moments was when he called who a b******s live on air?
Bono
The Queen

Nelson Mandela
God
Which of the following answers did a listener give to Larry Gogan during his Just a Minute quiz after Larry asked 'Where is the Taj Mahal?'
China
Beside the biscuit factory

Opposite the dental hospital
Behind the Five Lamps
Which iconic Irish radio presenter was briefly invited to present the Late Late Show by host Gay Byrne in 1980, prompting journalist Nell McCafferty to holler 'At last, free at last, thank God we're free at last!?
Miriam O'Callaghan
Bibi Baskin

Valerie McGovern
Marian Finucane
'Today's bread, today' is among the iconic radio ads on Irish radio. But can you name the actor who voiced Old Mr Brennan?
Milo O'Shea
Bill Golding

Richard Harris
Owen Roe
Fine Gael 'Swing-gate' TD Maria Bailey gave a now infamous radio interview to Sean O'Rourke in May 2019. Which of the following did Bailey NOT say during the broadcast?
"I’m not going to cast aspersions on air because that’s not the way I play."
"As you know Sean, I’m not a big social animal, I rarely go out to be honest."

"Sean, I did nothing wrong, I am fully entitled, if I was injured, to bring a legitimate case."
"Sean, I can't in good conscience sit here and be trialed by the media live on air."
Which Irish TV personality nearly walked out of a live radio interview with Newstalk Breakfast in 2014 after demanding to know how much time they had on air?
Duncan Stewart
Dermot Bannon

Linda Martin
Twink
And finally, how long has Joe Duffy been presenting Liveline?
10 years
16 years

21 years
25 years
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What were ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
