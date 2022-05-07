#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 May 2022
Quiz: How well do you know these Star Wars characters?

A belated May the fourth be with you.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 7 May 2022, 10:00 PM
59 minutes ago 6,308 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5754533

THIS WEEK SAW the passing of another Star Wars Day on 4 May (a belated May the fourth be with you).

It’s the perfect time to test your knowledge of the films and its various spin-offs. How well do you remember all the characters? Test your knowledge below.

First up, who is this?
Disney
Yoda
Luke Skywalker

Princess Leia
Han Solo
This is...?
Disney
Darth Vader
Darth Maul

Darth Moll
Kylo Ren
Do you know the man behind the mask?
Disney
Jango Fett
Boba Fett

Jengo Fett
Bobba Feta
Who is this?
Disney
May
Ley

Rey
Bey
This is...
Disney
Han Solo
Ben Solo

Sen Bolo
Harri Sono
What is this character's name?
Disney
BB-6
BB-7

BB-8
BB-9
Who is this familiar face?
Disney
Qi-Gon Jinni
Que-Gone Gin

Quinn-Go Ji
Qui-Gon Jinn
Who is this pilot?
Disney
Strackman Lux
Jack 'Tico' Rose

Temmin 'Snap' Wexley
Wedge 'Crack' Antilles
Who is this?
Disney
Owen Lars
King Ars Veruna

Obi-Wan Kenobi
Boss Nass
And finally, this is...?
Disney
Moth Monma
Mom Montha

Moma Month
Mon Mothma
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

