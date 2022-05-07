Quiz: How well do you know these Star Wars characters?

THIS WEEK SAW the passing of another Star Wars Day on 4 May (a belated May the fourth be with you).

It’s the perfect time to test your knowledge of the films and its various spin-offs. How well do you remember all the characters? Test your knowledge below.

First up, who is this? Disney Yoda Luke Skywalker

Princess Leia Han Solo This is...? Disney Darth Vader Darth Maul

Darth Moll Kylo Ren Do you know the man behind the mask? Disney Jango Fett Boba Fett

Jengo Fett Bobba Feta Who is this? Disney May Ley

Rey Bey This is... Disney Han Solo Ben Solo

Sen Bolo Harri Sono What is this character's name? Disney BB-6 BB-7

BB-8 BB-9 Who is this familiar face? Disney Qi-Gon Jinni Que-Gone Gin

Quinn-Go Ji Qui-Gon Jinn Who is this pilot? Disney Strackman Lux Jack 'Tico' Rose

Temmin 'Snap' Wexley Wedge 'Crack' Antilles Who is this? Disney Owen Lars King Ars Veruna

Obi-Wan Kenobi Boss Nass And finally, this is...? Disney Moth Monma Mom Montha

Answer all the questions to see your result!

