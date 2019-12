RUNNING AT 55 minutes, A Christmassy Ted first aired on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve 1996 and has since become a seasonal TV staple.

The Christmas special, featuring a sweaty band of priests trapped in Ireland’s largest lingerie section and the shady Father Todd Unctious, has gone on to become one of the most quotable episodes of Father Ted.

How well do you remember its plot, though? Let’s test your knowledge of the Father Ted Christmas Special.