Quiz: How well do you know these Oirish films?

“ROSEMARRY MALDOON, BEESOTTED with looowwwwve.”

Ok, Christopher Walken’s Irish accent in Wild Mountain Thyme – the trailer for which nearly caused a diplomatic incident this week – may not be the worst impression of an Irish person to grace the silver screen.

There have been plenty of cack-handed attempts to ‘do’ an Irish accent in Hollywood over the years so we thought we’d test your knowledge of some of the more famous flicks that represent an Ireland unrecognisable to most people but, begorrah, by the blarney make us laugh.

Tom Cruise's accent in Far and Away was voted the worst Irish accent consigned to celluloid in a TheJournal.ie poll earlier this week. But can you remember his character's name? Joseph Donnelly Padraig McEntee

Darby O'Rourke Gobnait O'Shaughnessy What happens to the three American lassies in PS I Love You when they decide to take a fishing trip? They make friends with a selkie who grants them three wishes Gerard Butler's ghost appears and scares them so much they all fall out of the boat

They get drunk and start singing shanties They lose the oars to their boat and get stranded in the middle of a lake In 2010's Leap Year, Anna wishes to invoke an Irish tradition that a man who is proposed to on leap day must accept the proposal. What's the name of the tradition? Gobshite's Day Bachelor's Day

Tuesday Marry Me Day True or false, Barry Fitzgerald's character's name in The Quiet Man is Michaeleen "Óge" Flynn? It's true, I've seen it False, you just made that up “What kind of man are you at all that doesn’t believe in the little people?” says Sean Connery's character in which 1959 Hollywood flick? Mimi O'Hara and the Mini Mites Fachtna O'Furious and the Small, Weird Men Who Won't Leave Him Alone

Leper O'Toole and the Thieving Leprechauns Darby O'Gill and the Little People Who is this character played by Brad Pitt in Devil's Own? Not the best Northern Irish accent we've heard. Francis 'Frankie' McGuire Samuel 'Sam' O'Toole

William 'Billy' O'Hare Gerald 'Gerry' Coughlan There was A LOT of chat this week about Wild Mountain Thyme which is based on a Broadway play called... Wild Mountain Thyme Wild Mountain Time

Wild Mountains Rhyme Outside Mullingar Which of the following lines does Kitty Kiernan, played by Julia Roberts in Michael Collins, NOT say? Is it true, Mick, that all of the women in America wear trousers? So which one of you gunslingers is going to ask me to dance?

A horse called "Irish Republic" ran at Donnybrook today. I rather fancy Dev, I think I'll marry him instead, sorry Michael Collins begorrah True or false, you're enjoying this quiz so far? True, great craic shillelagh False, please let it end soon Ok, we're nearly done. What's the name of the Irish character in Harry Potter? Shambly O'Bambly Porter McBoom

