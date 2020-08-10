Quiz: How well do you know US Vice Presidents?

WITH JUST THREE months until Election Day in the US, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is this week to announce his vice president nominee.
Early in his campaign Biden insisted his running mate would be a woman and analysts suggested a black woman would help secure the African American vote which helped put Barack Obama in the Oval Office.
So today we’re testing your knowledge of US Vice Presidents.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS