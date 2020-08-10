This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know US Vice Presidents?

With Joe Biden set to choose his vice presidential nominee this week, we’re testing your knowledge of US Veeps.

By Conor McCrave Monday 10 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,805 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5171825
Former VP and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden
Image: Shutterstock/Matt Smith Photographer
Former VP and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden
Former VP and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden
Image: Shutterstock/Matt Smith Photographer

WITH JUST THREE months until Election Day in the US, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is this week to announce his vice president nominee.

Early in his campaign Biden insisted his running mate would be a woman and analysts suggested a black woman would help secure the African American vote which helped put Barack Obama in the Oval Office. 

So today we’re testing your knowledge of US Vice Presidents. 

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is to announce his VP pick this week. Which one of these is not thought to be in the running for the job?
Shutterstock
Kamala Harris
Susan Rice

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Gretchen Whitmer
Since 1980, who is the only vice president to go on to become president?
Shutterstock
George H W Bush
Bill Clinton

Ronald Reagan
George W Bush
Who was vice president in the JFK administration, taking over as president following the Kennedy assassination before going on to win a term in the Oval Office in his own right in 1965?
Richard Nixon
Dwight D Eisenhower

Lyndon B Johnson
Gerald R Ford
Where is the official residence of the vice president located?
One Observatory Circle
One Reservation Square

One Constitution Square
One Depository Circle
Only two VPs have resigned while in office. The first was John Calhoun in 1832 and the second resignation came in 1973 during the Nixon administration, who was it?
Gerald R Ford
Spiro Agnew

Hubert H Humphrey
Al Gore
Why did they resign as VP?
The Nixon-Watergate scandal
Tax evasion and bribery

He fell into poor health
He emigrated from the US
Which VP famously insisted that the word potato is actually spelled 'potatoe' and challenged a 12-year-old boy on it during a spelling contest?
Dan Quayle
Joe Biden

Mike Pence
Al Gore
To become vice president of the US you must be aged 35 years or older, a native-born citizen of the US, and resident there for at least how long?
One year and one day
Ten years and one day

14 years
25 years
Which of these vice presidents has not publicly claimed Irish heritage?
Joe Biden
Harry S Truman

Mike Pence
Al Gore
And finally, how many US vice presidents are still alive today?
Shutterstock
3
4

5
6
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Nailed it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrrrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaad
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

