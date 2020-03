DEMOCRATS ACROSS THE United States are voting for a candidate to challenge White House incumbent Donald Trump in November.

It’s looking like either former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders will be that challenger.

Over the States’ 250-year history there have been 58 presidential elections with many memorable slogans and disastrous photo-ops.

Let’s see how well you remember those who failed in their efforts to enter – or re-enter – the White House.