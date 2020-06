AHEAD OF FATHER’S Day this Sunday we thought we’d test your knowledge of famous Irish Dads from TV and film.

Do you know your Des Curleys from your Mr Rabbittes?

Good luck.

Let's start with The Snapper. What is the name of Colm Meaney's character? Georgie Burgess Jimmy Rabbitte

Larry Des Curley Over to Glenroe now. What was the name of Miley's father in the long-running soap? Joe Lynch Dinny Byrne

Fargo Boyle Des O'Malley In 1952's The Quiet Man starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, the character Mary Kate is the daughter of which hot-headed local? Darby O'Gill Squire "Red" Will Danaher

The Bull McCabe Patches 'Silent' Mcloughlin True or false, Westlife singer Nicky Byrne is the son of Irish actor Gabriel? True False Irish actor Brendan Gleeson has four sons, two of whom have followed their famous dad into acting. What are their names? Domhnall, Brian, Fergal and Rúairí Donal, Brian, Liam and Padraig

Domhnall, Brian, Fergus and Rúairí Domhnall, Brian, Fergal and Brendan In the hit TV series Derry Girls, Erin Quinn's dad Gerry does what for a living? He stays at open and orders chips He's a photographer

He's a teacher at Erin's school He's a taxi driver In the Name of the Father starring Daniel Day-Lewis tells the true story of Gerry Conlon who was wrongfully imprisoned with his father for 15 years for IRA activities. Which actor played Giuseppe Conlon in Jim Sheridan's film? John Hurt Pete Postlethwaite

Daniel Day-Lewis Niall Toibín The Bull McCabe, scary farmer and father of Tadgh in 1990's The Field, what's his full name? John 'Bull' McCabe Sean Bullard McCabe

Seamus 'Bull' McCabe O'Shaughnessy We don't know, he's only ever called Bull McCabe In The Commitments, what does Mr Rabbitte remark when he first sees the lineup of his son Jimmy's new band? "Sure everything's shite since Roy Orbison died anyway lads" "I bet U2 are sh*ttin' themselves"

"Red alert!" "This is going to be a very successful band James" Finally, what's this Father's name? Fr Todd Unctious Fr Chewy Lewy

