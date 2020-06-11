This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know your Steven Spielberg films?

Spielberg’s E.T. hit cinemas in the United States 38 years ago today.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
IT’S 38 YEARS today since Steven Spielberg’s E.T. hit cinemas in the United States. 

A pioneer of New Hollywood cinema, Spielberg is widely considered among the most important directors of the last 50 years. 

From Raiders of the Lost Ark, Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park, his works have also made him the highest-grossing film director in history. For the day that’s in it, let’s see how well you remember his movies. 

Released in 1981, Raiders of the Lost Ark kicked off the Indiana Jones trilogy (there was no 4th film). Can you name this Raiders antagonist? Fun fact, he also played the priest in Hot Fuzz.
Major Arnold Toht
Dr René Belloq

Colonel Dietrich
Agent Katanga
1975's Jaws transformed the summer blockbuster and terrified a generation of sea swimmers. What is the name of the quiet town where it's set?
Friendship
Benchley

Amity
Sharksville
In Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Richard Dreyfuss' character Neary builds a tower out of what foodstuff while sitting at the dinner table?
Mashed potato
Bacon

Peas
Shark meat
Which of the following films won Spielberg a best director Oscar?
Schindler's List
The Colour Purple

Lincoln
Saving Private Ryan
Which actor, now a major Hollywood star, first appeared as a young boy in 1987's Empire of the Sun?
Matt Damon
Christian Bale

Matt Dillon
Johnny Depp
Which of the following professions does Catch Me If You Can's Frank Abignale not pretend to be?
A doctor
An Panam airline pilot

A tailor
A Louisiana prosecutor
Can you name this character played by Irish actor Alison Doody from 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the last Indiana Jones film to be made?
Baroness Trudy von Hofstadt
Lady Ursula Scheider

Detective Helena Jones
Dr Elsa Schneider
The opening scenes of 1999's Saving Private Ryan were filmed at which Irish beach?
Curraghcloe Beach, Co Wexford
Inchydoney Beach, Co Cork

Dog's Bay, Connemara
Ince Beach, Co Kerry
This nasty little fella Dennis Nedry meets his untimely end in Jurassic Park after...
he accidentally blinds himself with ink which poisons him to death
he hires the blood sucking lawyer who then feeds him to the T-Rex

he accidentally gets run over by Jeff Goldblum's character
he gets devoured by a Dilophosaur in his jeep
Finally, what was Spielberg's highest-grossing movie?
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Jurassic Park

War of the Worlds
Ready Player One
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
No getting eaten by dinosaurs for you my friend.
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Nice one, you've escaped the power of the Arc.
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Not bad, but you're gonna need a bigger boat.
You scored out of !
What were ewe doing?
Not great, you're just off the Hook with that result.
You scored out of !
Turtley awful!
Yikes, you chose poorly and drank from the wrong grail.
