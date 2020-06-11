Quiz: How well do you know your Steven Spielberg films?

IT’S 38 YEARS today since Steven Spielberg’s E.T. hit cinemas in the United States.

A pioneer of New Hollywood cinema, Spielberg is widely considered among the most important directors of the last 50 years.

From Raiders of the Lost Ark, Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park, his works have also made him the highest-grossing film director in history. For the day that’s in it, let’s see how well you remember his movies.

Released in 1981, Raiders of the Lost Ark kicked off the Indiana Jones trilogy (there was no 4th film). Can you name this Raiders antagonist? Fun fact, he also played the priest in Hot Fuzz. Major Arnold Toht Dr René Belloq

Colonel Dietrich Agent Katanga 1975's Jaws transformed the summer blockbuster and terrified a generation of sea swimmers. What is the name of the quiet town where it's set? Friendship Benchley

Amity Sharksville In Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Richard Dreyfuss' character Neary builds a tower out of what foodstuff while sitting at the dinner table? Mashed potato Bacon

Peas Shark meat Which of the following films won Spielberg a best director Oscar? Schindler's List The Colour Purple

Lincoln Saving Private Ryan Which actor, now a major Hollywood star, first appeared as a young boy in 1987's Empire of the Sun? Matt Damon Christian Bale

Matt Dillon Johnny Depp Which of the following professions does Catch Me If You Can's Frank Abignale not pretend to be? A doctor An Panam airline pilot

A tailor A Louisiana prosecutor Can you name this character played by Irish actor Alison Doody from 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the last Indiana Jones film to be made? Baroness Trudy von Hofstadt Lady Ursula Scheider

Detective Helena Jones Dr Elsa Schneider The opening scenes of 1999's Saving Private Ryan were filmed at which Irish beach? Curraghcloe Beach, Co Wexford Inchydoney Beach, Co Cork

Dog's Bay, Connemara Ince Beach, Co Kerry This nasty little fella Dennis Nedry meets his untimely end in Jurassic Park after... he accidentally blinds himself with ink which poisons him to death he hires the blood sucking lawyer who then feeds him to the T-Rex

he accidentally gets run over by Jeff Goldblum's character he gets devoured by a Dilophosaur in his jeep Finally, what was Spielberg's highest-grossing movie? E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Jurassic Park

War of the Worlds Ready Player One Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! No getting eaten by dinosaurs for you my friend. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Nice one, you've escaped the power of the Arc. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Not bad, but you're gonna need a bigger boat. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What were ewe doing? Not great, you're just off the Hook with that result. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley awful! Yikes, you chose poorly and drank from the wrong grail. Share your result: Share