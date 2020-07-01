This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember Hollywood's golden era?

Gone With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland turns 104 today.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
56 minutes ago 7,275 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5137196

TO CELEBRATE GONE With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland’s 104th birthday, we thought we’d take you back to the Golden Age of Hollywood. 

De Havilland is perhaps the last living major star of that era, a period which produced films like Casablanca, Citizen Kane and It’s A Wonderful Life. 

How well do you remember Hollywood’s golden era?

1942's Casablanca starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman is synonymous with classic Hollywood cinema but can you name the play it was based on?
Play It Again Sam
Everybody Comes To Rick's

It's the Nazis, run!
Rick's Café
Which Casablanca co-star played the lead in 1933's The Invisible Man opposite a young Gloria Stuart?
Claude Rains
Peter Lorre

Cary Grant
Clark Gable
It's A Wonderful Life starring James Stewart has been a Christmas must-watch since it was first released in 1946. But who directed it?
Orson Welles
David O. Selznick

John Ford
Frank Capra
Can you name this legendary Hollywood actor?
Olivia de Havilland
Bette Davis

Katherine Hepburn
Joan Fontaine
There may not have been a cane in Citizen Kane but what was the name of the protagonist played by Orson Welles, who also directed the classic 1941 flick?
Howard Robert Kane
Charles Foster Kane

Harlan Francis Kane
William Blithe Kane
In 1950's Sunset Boulevard, Gloria Swanson's character Norma Desmond closes the film with what iconic one-liner?
Here's lookin' at you kid
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn

Mr DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up
Oh no, the Nazis are back run!
Another guess who for ye, can you name this young Hollywood star?
Cary Grant
Kirk Douglas

Tony Curtis
William Holden
Cary Grant and Bette Davis both ranked 2nd in the American Film Institute's list of 25 greatest male and 25 greatest female stars in 1999. Who topped the list in their respective category?
Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn
Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor

James Stewart and Ingrid Bergman
Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn
What's the name of the de Winter house in 1940's Rebecca, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier?
Chateau Danvers
Manderley

Roquebrune
House of the unnamed protagonist
And finally, complete this line from 1939's Wizard of Oz - "There's no place like...
...Kansas"
...Oz"

...home"
...this massive twister AHHHHHHH!!!!!"
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What were ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful!
Share your result:

