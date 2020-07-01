Quiz: How well do you remember Hollywood's golden era?

TO CELEBRATE GONE With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland’s 104th birthday, we thought we’d take you back to the Golden Age of Hollywood.
De Havilland is perhaps the last living major star of that era, a period which produced films like Casablanca, Citizen Kane and It’s A Wonderful Life.
How well do you remember Hollywood’s golden era?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)