Quiz: How well do you remember Hollywood's golden era?

TO CELEBRATE GONE With The Wind star Olivia de Havilland’s 104th birthday, we thought we’d take you back to the Golden Age of Hollywood.

De Havilland is perhaps the last living major star of that era, a period which produced films like Casablanca, Citizen Kane and It’s A Wonderful Life.

How well do you remember Hollywood’s golden era?

1942's Casablanca starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman is synonymous with classic Hollywood cinema but can you name the play it was based on? Play It Again Sam Everybody Comes To Rick's

It's the Nazis, run! Rick's Café Which Casablanca co-star played the lead in 1933's The Invisible Man opposite a young Gloria Stuart? Claude Rains Peter Lorre

Cary Grant Clark Gable It's A Wonderful Life starring James Stewart has been a Christmas must-watch since it was first released in 1946. But who directed it? Orson Welles David O. Selznick

John Ford Frank Capra Can you name this legendary Hollywood actor? Olivia de Havilland Bette Davis

Katherine Hepburn Joan Fontaine There may not have been a cane in Citizen Kane but what was the name of the protagonist played by Orson Welles, who also directed the classic 1941 flick? Howard Robert Kane Charles Foster Kane

Harlan Francis Kane William Blithe Kane In 1950's Sunset Boulevard, Gloria Swanson's character Norma Desmond closes the film with what iconic one-liner? Here's lookin' at you kid Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn

Mr DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up Oh no, the Nazis are back run! Another guess who for ye, can you name this young Hollywood star? Cary Grant Kirk Douglas

Tony Curtis William Holden Cary Grant and Bette Davis both ranked 2nd in the American Film Institute's list of 25 greatest male and 25 greatest female stars in 1999. Who topped the list in their respective category? Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor

James Stewart and Ingrid Bergman Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn What's the name of the de Winter house in 1940's Rebecca, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier? Chateau Danvers Manderley

Roquebrune House of the unnamed protagonist And finally, complete this line from 1939's Wizard of Oz - "There's no place like... ...Kansas" ...Oz"

