Quiz: How well do you remember these movies featuring Santa?

WELL, WE ALL have a favourite Christmas movie, and with the exception of just a few, most festive films feature the main man himself – Santa.

It’s getting close to the big day, and many people will be sitting down in front of the TV over the next couple of weeks to enjoy a festive film.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at those Santa-focused movies.

How well do you remember these movies about Santa? Test your knowledge.

Let's start with an easy one... Who voices Santa in the Polar Express? YouTube Tim Allen Robert Downey Jr

Tom Hanks Hugh Jackman In Elf, did Santa give Buddy permission to travel to New York, or did he go against Santa’s will? YouTube He allowed Buddy to go to New York He didn't want Buddy to go to New York What movie is this Santa from? Sony Pictures/YouTube Arthur Christmas The Christmas Chronicles

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas The Grinch (2000) And what movie is this Santa from? YouTube Elf Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Bad Santa Santa Claus: The Movie In The Santa Clause, why can’t Scott Calvin enjoy milk and cookies, a traditional Santa favourite? Movieclips/YouTube He's allergic to nuts He's lactose intolerant

He doesn't like the taste of milk He's gluten intolerant What year was The Santa Clause 2 released? YouTube 2000 2001

2002 2003 What does Jack call Father Christmas in The Nightmare Before Christmas? Movieclips/YouTube Santa claws Santa paws

Mr Christmas The man in the red suit In A Christmas Story, what does Santa say to Ralphie when he says he wants a BB gun for Christmas? YouTube "You're too young for that sort of a toy" "Okay, but try not to shoot anyone with it"

"Sorry, Ralphie. Santa's all out of BB guns this year" “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid” It's 1947's Miracle on 34th Street - who plays the role of Santa? Movieclips/YouTube John Payne Edmund Gwenn

