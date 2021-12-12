#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 12 December 2021
Quiz: How well do you remember these movies featuring Santa?

Test your festive knowledge.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
WELL, WE ALL have a favourite Christmas movie, and with the exception of just a few, most festive films feature the main man himself – Santa.

It’s getting close to the big day, and many people will be sitting down in front of the TV over the next couple of weeks to enjoy a festive film.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at those Santa-focused movies.

How well do you remember these movies about Santa? Test your knowledge.

Let's start with an easy one... Who voices Santa in the Polar Express?
YouTube
Tim Allen
Robert Downey Jr

Tom Hanks
Hugh Jackman
In Elf, did Santa give Buddy permission to travel to New York, or did he go against Santa’s will?
YouTube
He allowed Buddy to go to New York
He didn't want Buddy to go to New York
What movie is this Santa from?
Sony Pictures/YouTube
Arthur Christmas
The Christmas Chronicles

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
The Grinch (2000)
And what movie is this Santa from?
YouTube
Elf
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Bad Santa
Santa Claus: The Movie
In The Santa Clause, why can’t Scott Calvin enjoy milk and cookies, a traditional Santa favourite?
Movieclips/YouTube
He's allergic to nuts
He's lactose intolerant

He doesn't like the taste of milk
He's gluten intolerant
What year was The Santa Clause 2 released?
YouTube
2000
2001

2002
2003
What does Jack call Father Christmas in The Nightmare Before Christmas?
Movieclips/YouTube
Santa claws
Santa paws

Mr Christmas
The man in the red suit
In A Christmas Story, what does Santa say to Ralphie when he says he wants a BB gun for Christmas?
YouTube
"You're too young for that sort of a toy"
"Okay, but try not to shoot anyone with it"

"Sorry, Ralphie. Santa's all out of BB guns this year"
“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid”
It's 1947's Miracle on 34th Street - who plays the role of Santa?
Movieclips/YouTube
John Payne
Edmund Gwenn

Gregory Peck
Humphrey Bogart
Finally, in Arthur Christmas, does Arthur eventually become Santa?
Sony Pictures/YouTube
Yes
No
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
B'aaah here.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of an effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

