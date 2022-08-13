Quiz: How much do you know about these iconic perfumes?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT WAS ANNOUNCED this week that Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died at the age of 84.
Throughout his career, Miyake built a global fashion brand and was also behind one of the most iconic fragrances of all time, L’eau D’Issey.
But how many other iconic perfumes do you know?
Test your knowledge – and comment your favourite famous fragrance if we’ve left it out!
