Dublin: 16°C Saturday 13 August 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about these iconic perfumes?

Do you know your Marc Jacobs from your Mugler?

By Jane Moore Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,305 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5836988

IT WAS ANNOUNCED this week that Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died at the age of 84.

Throughout his career, Miyake built a global fashion brand and was also behind one of the most iconic fragrances of all time, L’eau D’Issey.

But how many other iconic perfumes do you know?

Test your knowledge – and comment your favourite famous fragrance if we’ve left it out!

To start us off, which 'number' perfume by Chanel is universally considered to be the most famous perfume of all time?
Alamy
Chanel No.1
Chanel No.5

Chanel No.22
Chanel No.99
Which designer created Eternity, one of the most popular fragrances of the 1990s?
Alamy
Paco Rabanne
Estée Lauder

Calvin Klein
Hugo Boss
Which flower is the name of a famous range of perfumes by Marc Jacobs?
Alamy
Rose
Orchid

Lily
Daisy
Dior has created many fragrances over the decades, but which of these is not a Dior fragrance?
Alamy
Light Blue
JOY

Poison
J'adore
The 2000s was the decade for celebrity fragrances, but which of these perfumes was released first and kicked off the trend?
Alamy
Fantasy by Britney Spears
Darling by Kylie Minogue

Glow by Jennifer Lopez
Heat by Beyoncé
DKNY Be Delicious was launched in 2004, but what fruit does the bottle resemble to reflect the scent?
Strawberry
Orange

Banana
Apple
In 1957, L'Interdit was created exclusively for actress Audrey Hepburn before it was publicly released a year later - which designer created the iconic scent?
Alamy
Hubert de Givenchy
Alamy
Nina Ricci

Alamy
Yves Saint Laurent
Alamy
Pierre Balmain
True or false: When it first launched in 1937, Old Spice, one of the most famous men's fragrance brands in the world, was originally targeted towards women?
Alamy
True
False
Designer Thierry Mugler, who died earlier this year, released his first perfume in 1992. What was it called?
Alamy
Alien
Angel

Aura
Allure
Finally, which designer created these iconic perfume bottles for their Classique fragrance?
PA
Tom Ford
Prada

Jean Paul Gaultier
Valentino
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:



COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    

     

