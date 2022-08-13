Quiz: How much do you know about these iconic perfumes?

IT WAS ANNOUNCED this week that Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died at the age of 84.

Throughout his career, Miyake built a global fashion brand and was also behind one of the most iconic fragrances of all time, L’eau D’Issey.

But how many other iconic perfumes do you know?

Test your knowledge – and comment your favourite famous fragrance if we’ve left it out!

To start us off, which 'number' perfume by Chanel is universally considered to be the most famous perfume of all time? Alamy Chanel No.1 Chanel No.5

Chanel No.22 Chanel No.99 Which designer created Eternity, one of the most popular fragrances of the 1990s? Alamy Paco Rabanne Estée Lauder

Calvin Klein Hugo Boss Which flower is the name of a famous range of perfumes by Marc Jacobs? Alamy Rose Orchid

Lily Daisy Dior has created many fragrances over the decades, but which of these is not a Dior fragrance? Alamy Light Blue JOY

Poison J'adore The 2000s was the decade for celebrity fragrances, but which of these perfumes was released first and kicked off the trend? Alamy Fantasy by Britney Spears Darling by Kylie Minogue

Glow by Jennifer Lopez Heat by Beyoncé DKNY Be Delicious was launched in 2004, but what fruit does the bottle resemble to reflect the scent? Strawberry Orange

Banana Apple In 1957, L'Interdit was created exclusively for actress Audrey Hepburn before it was publicly released a year later - which designer created the iconic scent? Alamy Hubert de Givenchy Alamy Nina Ricci

Alamy Yves Saint Laurent Alamy Pierre Balmain True or false: When it first launched in 1937, Old Spice, one of the most famous men's fragrance brands in the world, was originally targeted towards women? Alamy True False Designer Thierry Mugler, who died earlier this year, released his first perfume in 1992. What was it called? Alamy Alien Angel

Aura Allure Finally, which designer created these iconic perfume bottles for their Classique fragrance? PA Tom Ford Prada

