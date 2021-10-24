#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Ireland and climate change?

Test yourself.

By Jane Moore Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 10:00 PM
29 minutes ago 2,427 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5567808

THIS MONTH ON TheJournal, we’re taking a more in-depth look into the climate crisis in the lead-up to COP26. 

We’re looking at rising temperatures and extreme weather events, examining the impact that greenhouse gas emissions have on the environment and scrutinising what governments around the world are doing to tackle what has been called the “biggest threat modern humans have ever faced”. 

Ireland’s Climate Action Bill was signed into law in July and is set to be published in full early next month. It will detail how the government aims to lower Ireland’s emissions and reach other climate goals over the next three decades. 

But how much do you know about how climate change is impacting Ireland and what is being done to tackle it? Take our quiz and test your knowledge. 

A handy one to start with - who is the Climate and Environment Minister?
RollingNews.ie
Charlie McConalogue
Eamon Ryan

Roderic O'Gorman
Eamon Gilmore
Set out in the Climate Action Bill, by what year does Ireland want to halve our national emissions?
Shutterstock
2025
2030

2045
2050
87% of all energy used in Ireland in 2019 came from fossil fuels. Which of these is NOT a fossil fuel?
Shutterstock
Coal
Shutterstock
Oil

Shutterstock
Natural gas
Shutterstock
Wood
On average, how high have Ireland's sea levels risen every year since the early 1990s?
Shutterstock
0.5mm - 1mm
1mm - 2mm

2mm - 3mm
3mm - 4mm
Around how many electric vehicles, including hybrids, are being used on Ireland's roads?
Shutterstock
35,000
50,000

75,000
90,000
True or False: The previous government pledged to plant 440 million trees by 2040 as part of a plan to tackle climate change?
Shutterstock
True
False
Ireland had the second highest emissions of greenhouse gases per capita in the EU in 2019. How many tonnes of CO2 equivalent did we generate?
Shutterstock
9.8 tonnes
12.1 tonnes

17.3 tonnes
20.6 tonnes
The government has committed to 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. What percentage of electricity used in Ireland last year was provided by wind energy?
Shutterstock
18.8%
24.2%

36.3%
45.4%
What sector has contributed the most to Ireland's climate emissions over the last three decades?
Shutterstock
Agriculture
Shutterstock
Energy

Shutterstock
Residential
Shutterstock
Transport
According to the 'Status of Ireland’s Climate' study, of the top 20 warmest years on record in Ireland, how many of them have occurred since 1990?
Shutterstock
11 years
13 years

15 years
17 years
According to the same study, how much higher was Ireland's rainfall in the period 1989 to 2018 compared to the 30-year period leading up to 1990?
Shutterstock
6%
7%

8%
9%
Bord Na Móna’s ‘Bog Rehabilitation Scheme' aims to restore peatlands to their natural state. Why?
Shutterstock
So that they can continue to store enormous amounts of carbon dioxide for thousands of years
To enable harvesting of better quality peat

In order to help with flood relief
So that more people can take up the sport of bog snorkelling
The Environmental Protection Agency found that Ireland generated more than 1.1 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019. What happened to around 70% of it?
Shutterstock
It was recycled
It was incinerated

It went to landfill
It ended up in the ocean
Finally, Ireland declared a climate and biodiversity emergency two years ago. In what year is the Citizens' Assembly on biodiversity set to take place?
Shutterstock
Next year
2023

2024
There is still no set date for the assembly.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie