Quiz: How much do you know about Ireland and climate change?

THIS MONTH ON TheJournal, we’re taking a more in-depth look into the climate crisis in the lead-up to COP26.

We’re looking at rising temperatures and extreme weather events, examining the impact that greenhouse gas emissions have on the environment and scrutinising what governments around the world are doing to tackle what has been called the “biggest threat modern humans have ever faced”.

Ireland’s Climate Action Bill was signed into law in July and is set to be published in full early next month. It will detail how the government aims to lower Ireland’s emissions and reach other climate goals over the next three decades.

But how much do you know about how climate change is impacting Ireland and what is being done to tackle it? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.

A handy one to start with - who is the Climate and Environment Minister? RollingNews.ie Charlie McConalogue Eamon Ryan

Roderic O'Gorman Eamon Gilmore Set out in the Climate Action Bill, by what year does Ireland want to halve our national emissions? Shutterstock 2025 2030

2045 2050 87% of all energy used in Ireland in 2019 came from fossil fuels. Which of these is NOT a fossil fuel? Shutterstock Coal Shutterstock Oil

Shutterstock Natural gas Shutterstock Wood On average, how high have Ireland's sea levels risen every year since the early 1990s? Shutterstock 0.5mm - 1mm 1mm - 2mm

2mm - 3mm 3mm - 4mm Around how many electric vehicles, including hybrids, are being used on Ireland's roads? Shutterstock 35,000 50,000

75,000 90,000 True or False: The previous government pledged to plant 440 million trees by 2040 as part of a plan to tackle climate change? Shutterstock True False Ireland had the second highest emissions of greenhouse gases per capita in the EU in 2019. How many tonnes of CO2 equivalent did we generate? Shutterstock 9.8 tonnes 12.1 tonnes

17.3 tonnes 20.6 tonnes The government has committed to 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. What percentage of electricity used in Ireland last year was provided by wind energy? Shutterstock 18.8% 24.2%

36.3% 45.4% What sector has contributed the most to Ireland's climate emissions over the last three decades? Shutterstock Agriculture Shutterstock Energy

Shutterstock Residential Shutterstock Transport According to the 'Status of Ireland’s Climate' study, of the top 20 warmest years on record in Ireland, how many of them have occurred since 1990? Shutterstock 11 years 13 years

15 years 17 years According to the same study, how much higher was Ireland's rainfall in the period 1989 to 2018 compared to the 30-year period leading up to 1990? Shutterstock 6% 7%

8% 9% Bord Na Móna’s ‘Bog Rehabilitation Scheme' aims to restore peatlands to their natural state. Why? Shutterstock So that they can continue to store enormous amounts of carbon dioxide for thousands of years To enable harvesting of better quality peat

In order to help with flood relief So that more people can take up the sport of bog snorkelling The Environmental Protection Agency found that Ireland generated more than 1.1 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2019. What happened to around 70% of it? Shutterstock It was recycled It was incinerated

It went to landfill It ended up in the ocean Finally, Ireland declared a climate and biodiversity emergency two years ago. In what year is the Citizens' Assembly on biodiversity set to take place? Shutterstock Next year 2023

