Quiz: How much do you know about Ireland and climate change?

THIS MONTH ON TheJournal, we’re taking a more in-depth look into the climate crisis in the lead-up to COP26.
We’re looking at rising temperatures and extreme weather events, examining the impact that greenhouse gas emissions have on the environment and scrutinising what governments around the world are doing to tackle what has been called the “biggest threat modern humans have ever faced”.
Ireland’s Climate Action Bill was signed into law in July and is set to be published in full early next month. It will detail how the government aims to lower Ireland’s emissions and reach other climate goals over the next three decades.
But how much do you know about how climate change is impacting Ireland and what is being done to tackle it? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.
