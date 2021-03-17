Quiz: Would this famous person qualify to play for a Republic of Ireland football team?

FAITH AND BEGORRA, it’s St Patrick’s Day again.

The global pandemic has (once again) put paid to celebrations of Irishness, but that doesn’t mean we can’t use unconventional ways of doing so instead.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to do a quiz on Irish celebrities.

But while all of those below claim Irish ancestry, we’re wondering which ones would be able to play for a Republic of Ireland football team (by having an Irish parent, grandparent or some other qualification for an Irish passport, rather than actual ability).

Sounds simple? It’s not as easy as you think…

