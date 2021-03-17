#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 17 March 2021
Quiz: Would this famous person qualify to play for a Republic of Ireland football team?

Test yourself.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 10:00 PM
8 minutes ago 1,954 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378561

FAITH AND BEGORRA, it’s St Patrick’s Day again.

The global pandemic has (once again) put paid to celebrations of Irishness, but that doesn’t mean we can’t use unconventional ways of doing so instead.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to do a quiz on Irish celebrities.

But while all of those below claim Irish ancestry, we’re wondering which ones would be able to play for a Republic of Ireland football team (by having an Irish parent, grandparent or some other qualification for an Irish passport, rather than actual ability).

Sounds simple? It’s not as easy as you think…

First up, John F Kennedy...
Wikimedia
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Arlene Foster
RollingNews.ie
Would qualify
Would qualify
Piers Morgan
PA Images
Would qualify
Would qualify
Dido
PA Images
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Conan O'Brien
PA Images
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Kate Winslet
PA Images
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Walt Disney
Wikimedia
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Julia Roberts
PA Images
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Angela Lansbury
PA Images
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Tony Cascarino
PA Images
Would qualify
Would not qualify
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaad effort
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
