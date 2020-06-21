Quiz: Can you name the Irish celebrity from their haircut?

YOU’RE NO DOUBT sick of looking at your own hair after months and months without a haircut.

The good news is that hairdressers and barbers are open again soon, so you can restore your locks to their natural splendour.

In the meantime, take a break from worrying about your own hair and fret over someone else’s instead. How many Irish celebrities can you recognise from just their hair?

Who is this? Colin Farrell David McWilliams

Bono Gabriel Byrne This is... Sharon Ní Bheoláin Amy Huberman

Saoirse Ronan Ellen Keane Which Irish politician does this head of hair belong to? Michael D Higgins Michael Noonan

Micheál Martin Shane Ross Whose hair is this? Katie Taylor Andrea Corr

Aisling Bea Imelda May This person is... Tom Vaughan-Lawlor Paul McGrath

Sean Gallagher Stephen Donnelly Who is this? Rosanna Davison Karen Koster

Laura Whitmore Miriam O'Callaghan This fair hair belongs to... Conor McGregor Colm Meaney

Glen Hansard Domhnall Gleeson Who is this? Sharon Horgan Saoirse Ronan

Sinead O'Connor Síle Seoige This person is... Leo Varadkar Graham Norton

Liam Cunningham Frank Kelly And finally, this is... Catherine Martin Andrea Corr

Lucy Kennedy Liz Bonnin Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Baaaad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Shell of a bad effort Turtley awful Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic That went swimmingly Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share