Sunday 21 June, 2020
Quiz: Can you name the Irish celebrity from their haircut?

Take a break from looking at your own long hair.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 10:00 PM
10 minutes ago 3,841 Views 2 Comments
YOU’RE NO DOUBT sick of looking at your own hair after months and months without a haircut.

The good news is that hairdressers and barbers are open again soon, so you can restore your locks to their natural splendour.

In the meantime, take a break from worrying about your own hair and fret over someone else’s instead. How many Irish celebrities can you recognise from just their hair?

Who is this?
Colin Farrell
David McWilliams

Bono
Gabriel Byrne
This is...
Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Amy Huberman

Saoirse Ronan
Ellen Keane
Which Irish politician does this head of hair belong to?
Michael D Higgins
Michael Noonan

Micheál Martin
Shane Ross
Whose hair is this?
Katie Taylor
Andrea Corr

Aisling Bea
Imelda May
This person is...
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor
Paul McGrath

Sean Gallagher
Stephen Donnelly
Who is this?
Rosanna Davison
Karen Koster

Laura Whitmore
Miriam O'Callaghan
This fair hair belongs to...
Conor McGregor
Colm Meaney

Glen Hansard
Domhnall Gleeson
Who is this?
Sharon Horgan
Saoirse Ronan

Sinead O'Connor
Síle Seoige
This person is...
Leo Varadkar
Graham Norton

Liam Cunningham
Frank Kelly
And finally, this is...
Catherine Martin
Andrea Corr

Lucy Kennedy
Liz Bonnin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Shell of a bad effort
Turtley awful
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
That went swimmingly
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

