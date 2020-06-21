Quiz: Can you name the Irish celebrity from their haircut?

YOU’RE NO DOUBT sick of looking at your own hair after months and months without a haircut.
The good news is that hairdressers and barbers are open again soon, so you can restore your locks to their natural splendour.
In the meantime, take a break from worrying about your own hair and fret over someone else’s instead. How many Irish celebrities can you recognise from just their hair?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)