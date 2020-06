TODAY MARKS THE 25th anniversary of the death of rock legend Rory Gallagher.

His albums have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and he continues to be remembered for his contribution to Irish music.

Let’s test your knowledge on the topic based on this diverse mix of questions…

In what year did Rory Gallagher release his first solo album? RTÉ Archives 1970 1971

1972 1973 Who wrote Sinead O'Connor's hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U'? RollingNews.ie Sinead O'Connor Sting

Prince Bono What was Christy Moore's first album called? Paddy on the Road Paddy on the Sea

Paddy in the Pub Paddy on Your Side How many members were in Boyzone when they first appeared on The Late Late Show in 1993? RollingNews.ie 3 4

5 6 What were The Dubliners originally called when the band was first founded in 1962? PA The Dubliners The Ronnie Drew Ballad Group

Ronnie Drew and the Dubliners Ronnie Drew and the lads Name Samantha Mumba's first single RollingNews.ie Body II Body Gotta Tell You

Lately Always Come Back To Your Love Where did U2 record Achtung Baby? Munich Hamburg

Frankfurt Berlin In what year did Republic of Loose release Comeback Girl? 2004 2005

2006 2007 Which member of The Corrs played the drums? RollingNews.ie Jim Andrea

Caroline Sharon How many studio albums has Hozier released? RollingNews.ie 1 2

3 4 Who released the album Flock in 2005? Shutterstock Bell X1 The Frames

Turn The Cranberries Which county did Niall Horan grow up in? Dublin Meath

Westmeath Louth Who released the hit album Tribal in 2014? PA Enya Snow Patrol

RollingNews.ie Glen Hansard RollingNews.ie Imelda May Name Kodaline's debut single RollingNews.ie All I Want The One

Give Me a Minute Honest What was Ireland's 2011 Eurovision song called? PA Irlande Douze Points It's For You

Lipstick Waterline Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Well done! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic A great effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share