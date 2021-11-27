Quiz: How much do you know about the Presidents of Ireland?

THE ANNIVERSARY OF Mary Robinson’s inauguration as President of Ireland will be upon us in the coming days.

A new book examining some of the strange and surprising letters written to and from the occupants of Áras An Uachtaráin over the decades was also released in recent weeks.

With all of that going on, test yourself on how much you know about the people who have held the Irish presidency.

What year did Ireland first get a president (under the current constitution)? 1542 1801

1919 1938 Who was it? Douglas Hyde WT Cosgrave

Cathal Brugha Éamon de Valera How many presidents has there been in total? Alamy 6 9

12 17 Which president met their future wife during the 1916 rising? Alamy Éamon de Valera Seán T O’Kelly

Erskine Childers Michael D Higgins Which president served as a judge on the European Court of Justice? Mary Robinson Erskine Childers

Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh Éamon de Valera What controversy was Ó Dálaigh involved in while president? Wikimedia Commons He carried out a widespread spying campaign and had minions break into a hotel. He referred the Emergency Powers Bill to the Supreme Court to test its constitutionality

He was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to smuggle arms to the IRA. He attended a golf society dinner during a pandemic. Which president sometimes spends a few days with the Poor Clares enclosed religious order? Mary Robinson Michael D Higgins

Douglas Hyde Mary McAleese Which president is this? Alamy Seán T O’Kelly Éamon de Valera

Patrick Hillery Alan Rickman How about this? Wikimedia Commons Patrick Hillery Seán T O’Kelly Who was the first president to get elected without the support of Fianna Fáil? Seán T O’Kelly Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh

Mary Robinson Michael D Higgins Who is the only president to die while in office? Erskine Childers Douglas Hyde

Seán T O’Kelly Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh Which president was known as An Craoibhín Aoibhinn (the delightful little branch)? Patrick Hillery Mary Robinson

Éamon de Valera Douglas Hyde The father of which president was in the IRA during the War of Independence? Mary Robinson Michael D Higgins

Patrick Hillery Douglas Hyde Which president previously worked as a journalist with RTÉ? Higgins Hillery

Robinson McAleese Finally, which president was the captain of his school rugby team and reportedly missed all 13 conversions they had in a cup final (his team still won and he was actually a decent player)? Childers O'Kelly

De Valera Hyde Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Éamon De Valera President and Ireland's longest serving Taoiseach. Hard to argue with that. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Michael D Higgins You're the current occupant of Áras an Uachtaráin. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Mary Robinson You've had an impressive career. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Mary McAleese Ireland's eighth president. You are popular and successful. Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh Your presidency was the second shortest in Irish history. Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! Erskine Childers Unfortunately, your presidency was the shortest in Irish history and you died in office. Share your result: Share