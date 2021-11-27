#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about the Presidents of Ireland?

Who loved golf and who likes spending time in a convent?

By Céimin Burke Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 10:00 PM
48 minutes ago 7,108 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5610851

THE ANNIVERSARY OF Mary Robinson’s inauguration as President of Ireland will be upon us in the coming days.

A new book examining some of the strange and surprising letters written to and from the occupants of Áras An Uachtaráin over the decades was also released in recent weeks.

With all of that going on, test yourself on how much you know about the people who have held the Irish presidency.

What year did Ireland first get a president (under the current constitution)?
1542
1801

1919
1938
Who was it?
Douglas Hyde
WT Cosgrave

Cathal Brugha
Éamon de Valera
How many presidents has there been in total?
Alamy
6
9

12
17
Which president met their future wife during the 1916 rising?
Alamy
Éamon de Valera
Seán T O’Kelly

Erskine Childers
Michael D Higgins
Which president served as a judge on the European Court of Justice?
Mary Robinson
Erskine Childers

Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh
Éamon de Valera
What controversy was Ó Dálaigh involved in while president?
Wikimedia Commons
He carried out a widespread spying campaign and had minions break into a hotel.
He referred the Emergency Powers Bill to the Supreme Court to test its constitutionality

He was allegedly involved in a conspiracy to smuggle arms to the IRA.
He attended a golf society dinner during a pandemic.
Which president sometimes spends a few days with the Poor Clares enclosed religious order?
Mary Robinson
Michael D Higgins

Douglas Hyde
Mary McAleese
Which president is this?
Alamy
Seán T O’Kelly
Éamon de Valera

Patrick Hillery
Alan Rickman
How about this?
Wikimedia Commons
Patrick Hillery
Seán T O’Kelly
Who was the first president to get elected without the support of Fianna Fáil?
Seán T O’Kelly
Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh

Mary Robinson
Michael D Higgins
Who is the only president to die while in office?
Erskine Childers
Douglas Hyde

Seán T O’Kelly
Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh
Which president was known as An Craoibhín Aoibhinn (the delightful little branch)?
Patrick Hillery
Mary Robinson

Éamon de Valera
Douglas Hyde
The father of which president was in the IRA during the War of Independence?
Mary Robinson
Michael D Higgins

Patrick Hillery
Douglas Hyde
Which president previously worked as a journalist with RTÉ?
Higgins
Hillery

Robinson
McAleese
Finally, which president was the captain of his school rugby team and reportedly missed all 13 conversions they had in a cup final (his team still won and he was actually a decent player)?
Childers
O'Kelly

De Valera
Hyde
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Éamon De Valera
President and Ireland's longest serving Taoiseach. Hard to argue with that.
Alamy
You scored out of !
Michael D Higgins
You're the current occupant of Áras an Uachtaráin.
Alamy
You scored out of !
Mary Robinson
You've had an impressive career.
Alamy
You scored out of !
Mary McAleese
Ireland's eighth president. You are popular and successful.
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh
Your presidency was the second shortest in Irish history.
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Erskine Childers
Unfortunately, your presidency was the shortest in Irish history and you died in office.
