Dublin: 3°C Sunday 31 January 2021
Quiz: How well do you remember the longest January of all time?

Please don’t make me relive it.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM
21 minutes ago 4,644 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5337808

What was the name of the first baby born in Ireland this year?
Holles St
Lauren Amy McNeill
Stephanie Lynn Joyce

Brody McWilliams Brown
Kristin Mary Cavallari
RTÉ apologised for a Waterford Whispers sketch that depicted God as a rapist. Who read out the blasphemous script?
Anne Doyle
Aengus Mac Grianna

Eileen Dunne
Nicky Byrne
There was a Brexit-related dispute between Donegal fishers and a Scottish patrol about the waters around Rockall. Approximately how far is Rockall from Donegal?
24 nautical miles
110 nautical miles

230 nautical miles
450 nautical miles
This is the 'QAnon Shaman', now charged in relation to the attack on the US Capitol building in Washington. What is his real name?
PA Images
Jake Paul
Jake Angeli

Jake Ricci
Jake Lockett
Which of the Sex and the City four WON'T be returning for the reboot of the series?
PA Images
Kim Cattrall
Cynthia Nixon

Sarah Jessica Parker
Kristin Davis
More Brexit, Dutch customs officials made headlines when they confiscated what items from UK travellers?
Hemp seeds
Apple Airpods

Dog collars
Ham sandwiches
It hasn't been funded yet, but how much is the proposed white-water rafting facility in Dublin city centre projected to cost?
€15.7 million
€22.8 million

€35.6 million
€52.4 million
After recovering from poisoning, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested on his return to Moscow. Where was he coming from?
Berlin
London

Paris
Stockholm
According to the viral sea shanty, what will the Wellerman soon bring us?
Youtube/TheLongestJohns
Beer and tea and guns
Sugar and tea and rum

Beans and pears and rum
Beer and stout and rum
Marathon runner and RTÉ pundit Jerry Kiernan sadly died, in what Olympics did he finish 9th?
James Crombie/INPHO
Moscow (1980)
Los Angeles (1984)

Seoul (1988)
Barcelona (1992)
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
It's all be a blur clearly
Share your result:

