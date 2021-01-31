Quiz: How well do you remember the longest January of all time?

What was the name of the first baby born in Ireland this year? Holles St Lauren Amy McNeill Stephanie Lynn Joyce

Brody McWilliams Brown Kristin Mary Cavallari

RTÉ apologised for a Waterford Whispers sketch that depicted God as a rapist. Who read out the blasphemous script? Anne Doyle Aengus Mac Grianna

Eileen Dunne Nicky Byrne

There was a Brexit-related dispute between Donegal fishers and a Scottish patrol about the waters around Rockall. Approximately how far is Rockall from Donegal? 24 nautical miles 110 nautical miles

230 nautical miles 450 nautical miles

This is the 'QAnon Shaman', now charged in relation to the attack on the US Capitol building in Washington. What is his real name? PA Images Jake Paul Jake Angeli

Jake Ricci Jake Lockett

Which of the Sex and the City four WON'T be returning for the reboot of the series? PA Images Kim Cattrall Cynthia Nixon

Sarah Jessica Parker Kristin Davis

More Brexit, Dutch customs officials made headlines when they confiscated what items from UK travellers? Hemp seeds Apple Airpods

Dog collars Ham sandwiches

It hasn't been funded yet, but how much is the proposed white-water rafting facility in Dublin city centre projected to cost? €15.7 million €22.8 million

€35.6 million €52.4 million

After recovering from poisoning, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested on his return to Moscow. Where was he coming from? Berlin London

Paris Stockholm

According to the viral sea shanty, what will the Wellerman soon bring us? Youtube/TheLongestJohns Beer and tea and guns Sugar and tea and rum

Beans and pears and rum Beer and stout and rum