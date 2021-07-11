Quiz: How much do you know about July in history?

FROM BATTLES TO bikinis, a lot has happened in the month of July over the centuries.

It may be part of Summer silly season, but (unfortunately) some Reeling In The Years worthy events have already occurred this month.

So, historical happenings that took place in the month of July. That’s what’s on the agenda today.

A handy one to start, what famous pronouncement was adopted by the Continental Congress on 4 July, 1776? Wikimedia Commons The United States Declaration of Independence The Declaration of the Rights of Man

The Proclamation of the Irish Republic The Declaration of Arbroath Less than 15 years later, what July event kicked off the French revolution? Wikimedia Commons The capture of the Tuileries Palace The proclamation of the abolition of the monarchy

The storming of the Bastille The execution of Louis XVI Moving back to America, a future US state was annexed in July 1898, what was it? Hawaii Tennessee

Oregon Alaska What US war came to an end on 27 July, after lasting around three years? Vietnam War Korean War

Bleeding Kansas Third Seminole War On the subject of military encounters, which of these battles DID NOT begin in the month of July? Battle of Aughrim Battle of The Boyne

Battle of Gettysburg Battle of Waterloo

Battle of The Somme Doherty & Hickey's Chronology of Irish History (a great book) reveals there was a lot going on during this July. But what year was it? 1301 1501

1701 2001 A famous Irish person was hanged, drawn and quartered in London in July 1681. Who was it? Gráinne Mhaol Oliver Plunkett

Wolfe Tone Robert Emmet Another busy July in Ireland, what year was this one? 1798 1803

1848 1916 Members of what royal family were murdered on July 17, 1918? Wikimedia Commons The Bernadottes of Sweden The Glücksburgs of Denmark

The Amsbergs of Mecklenburg The Romanovs of Russia Which European fascist leader was deposed in July 1943? Hitler Franco

Mussolini Salazar Which Irish theatre burned down in July 1951? The Abbey The Gaiety

The Town Hall Cork Opera House And finally, the bikini swimsuit was unveiled for the first time in July 1946. It caused quite a stir at the time, with runway models even refusing to wear it. But how did it get its name? Wikimedia Commons The swimsuit was modelled by a dancer named Micheline Bernardini and the media shortened her second name to 'Bikini'. It was named after Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, where the US did a nuclear test the week before the garment was unveiled.

