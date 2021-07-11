#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about July in history?

Reeling in the Julys.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 10:00 PM
FROM BATTLES TO bikinis, a lot has happened in the month of July over the centuries.

It may be part of Summer silly season, but (unfortunately) some Reeling In The Years worthy events have already occurred this month.

So, historical happenings that took place in the month of July. That’s what’s on the agenda today.

A handy one to start, what famous pronouncement was adopted by the Continental Congress on 4 July, 1776?
The United States Declaration of Independence
The Declaration of the Rights of Man

The Proclamation of the Irish Republic
The Declaration of Arbroath
Less than 15 years later, what July event kicked off the French revolution?
The capture of the Tuileries Palace
The proclamation of the abolition of the monarchy

The storming of the Bastille
The execution of Louis XVI
Moving back to America, a future US state was annexed in July 1898, what was it?
Hawaii
Tennessee

Oregon
Alaska
What US war came to an end on 27 July, after lasting around three years?
Vietnam War
Korean War

Bleeding Kansas
Third Seminole War
On the subject of military encounters, which of these battles DID NOT begin in the month of July?
Battle of Aughrim
Battle of The Boyne

Battle of Gettysburg
Battle of Waterloo

Battle of The Somme
Doherty & Hickey's Chronology of Irish History (a great book) reveals there was a lot going on during this July. But what year was it?
1301
1501

1701
2001
A famous Irish person was hanged, drawn and quartered in London in July 1681. Who was it?
Gráinne Mhaol
Oliver Plunkett

Wolfe Tone
Robert Emmet
Another busy July in Ireland, what year was this one?
1798
1803

1848
1916
Members of what royal family were murdered on July 17, 1918?
The Bernadottes of Sweden
The Glücksburgs of Denmark

The Amsbergs of Mecklenburg
The Romanovs of Russia
Which European fascist leader was deposed in July 1943?
Hitler
Franco

Mussolini
Salazar
Which Irish theatre burned down in July 1951?
The Abbey
The Gaiety

The Town Hall
Cork Opera House
And finally, the bikini swimsuit was unveiled for the first time in July 1946. It caused quite a stir at the time, with runway models even refusing to wear it. But how did it get its name?
The swimsuit was modelled by a dancer named Micheline Bernardini and the media shortened her second name to 'Bikini'.
It was named after Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, where the US did a nuclear test the week before the garment was unveiled.

The swimsuit was created by French designer Louis Bikini.
Bikini means 'two-piece' in Jamaican Patois, where the swimsuit originated.
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie