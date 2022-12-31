Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 31 December 2022 Dublin: 6°C
# 2012 to 2021
Quiz: How well do you know the last ten years?
Test yourself on events from 2012 to 2021.
2.0k
0
14 minutes ago

ANOTHER YEAR IS nearly finished, and one can’t help but feel time flying as a new year dawns.

Ten years ago the UK was still part of the European Union and Joe Biden was only known for being the US vice president.

With that in mind, here’s a test for you: how well do you know the events of the last decade? There’s one question for each year from 2012 to 2021. Best of luck!

2012 - Barack Obama was re-elected President of the United States. Which Republican candidate did he defeat?
PA
Newt Gingrich
John McCain

Mitt Romney
Sarah Palin
2013 - Irish voters rejected the 32nd Amendment to the constitution, which would have abolished the Seanad. However, a referendum on the 33rd Amendment the same day passed. What did this do?
RollingNews.ie
Allowed the state to ratify the European Fiscal Compact.
Established the Court of Appeal

Secured the power of the State to take children into care when they are at risk of abuse or neglect.
Reduced the age at which someone can become president to 21
2014 - Five Garth Brooks concerts at Croke Park were infamously cancelled over a licensing issue. Which of the following did NOT happen throughout the controversy?
RollingNews.ie
Fianna Fáil wrote new legislation to try and get the event to go ahead
The Mexican ambassador to Ireland offered to mediate between the GAA and local residents

Promoter Peter Aiken flew to the US for ‘crisis talks’ with Brooks
Brooks offered to play four nights instead of five, but said that was his 'final offer'
2015 - Which left-wing party won two separate legislative elections in Greece, rejecting bailout terms and causing a rift with the Troika?
PA
New Democracy
Syriza

Golden Dawn
The Communist Party of Greece
2016 - Who scored Ireland’s first goal at Euro 2016?
INPHO
Wes Hoolahan
Shane Long

Jonathan Walters
Robbie Brady
2017 - Which of the following did NOT step down from a political role this year?
RollingNews.ie
Enda Kenny
RollingNews.ie
Frances Fitzgerald

RollingNews.ie
Martin McGuinness
RollingNews.ie
Gerry Adams
2018 - What was the name of the storm that coincided with the Beast from the East?
RollingNews.ie
Storm Caroline
Storm David

Storm Emma
Storm Fionn
2019 - Searches were carried out after vandals broke into a Dublin church and stole something belonging to an 800-year-old Crusader buried there. What was stolen?
RollingNews.ie
A sword
Gold coins

A shield
A mummified head
2020 - Which was the first country to implement a nationwide quarantine in response to Covid-19?
RollingNews.ie
China
Italy

Ireland
New Zealand
2021 - How many gold medals did Ireland win at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics?
PA
0
1

2
3
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     