Quiz: How well can you do in this Leaving Cert exam?

IT’S THAT TIME of year again – or it would be, if it weren’t for the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s Leaving Certificate exams were set to get underway tomorrow, but now students will either have to rely on calculated grades or wait until next year to sit their exams.

In the absence of the notoriously difficult annual exams, we’ve taken ten questions from past papers (both ordinary and higher level) instead, to see if you can match the standard.

Best of luck!

First up, as always, it's English: Who killed Hamlet’s father? Claudius Gertrude

Ophelia Polonius Now some Irish. “Tá scrúduithe na hArdteistiméireachta díreach críochnaithe agat féin agus ba mhaith leat cóisir a bheith agat i do theach.” What are you thinking about doing here? Studying for your Leaving Cert Having a house party

Going on a sixth year holiday Moving away for college Up next, Maths. Eimear earns €40000 a year. She pays income tax of 20% up to the standard rate cut-off point of €35000 and 40% on the rest. She also has tax credits of €1500. How much tax does Eimear pay? 6000 7500

8500 9000 Next up, geography. Where does a stalagtite form? From the ceiling of a cave On the floor of a cave History next. What year was the Sunningdale agreement signed? 1948 1955

1969 1973 Music round. Which of the following is not an instrument used in Irish traditional music? Flute Fiddle

Oboe Uileann pipes Now for some biology. Which of the following is a fat-soluble vitamin? A B3

B12 C In economics, what do the letters CPI stand for? Cost Per Individual Constant Price Inflation

Consumer Price Index Covert Production Indicator Now on to classics. Who did Alexander the Great and his army defeat at the Grancius River? The Persians The Greeks

The Romans The Huns And finally, which is the following is an absolute human right? The right not to be subjected to torture Freedom of expression

