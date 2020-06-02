This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well can you do in this Leaving Cert exam?

Can you match up to the class of 2020?

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 23,493 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112856
Image: PA
Image: PA

IT’S THAT TIME of year again – or it would be, if it weren’t for the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s Leaving Certificate exams were set to get underway tomorrow, but now students will either have to rely on calculated grades or wait until next year to sit their exams.

In the absence of the notoriously difficult annual exams, we’ve taken ten questions from past papers (both ordinary and higher level) instead, to see if you can match the standard.

Best of luck!

First up, as always, it's English: Who killed Hamlet’s father?
Claudius
Gertrude

Ophelia
Polonius
Now some Irish. “Tá scrúduithe na hArdteistiméireachta díreach críochnaithe agat féin agus ba mhaith leat cóisir a bheith agat i do theach.” What are you thinking about doing here?
Studying for your Leaving Cert
Having a house party

Going on a sixth year holiday
Moving away for college
Up next, Maths. Eimear earns €40000 a year. She pays income tax of 20% up to the standard rate cut-off point of €35000 and 40% on the rest. She also has tax credits of €1500. How much tax does Eimear pay?
6000
7500

8500
9000
Next up, geography. Where does a stalagtite form?
From the ceiling of a cave
On the floor of a cave
History next. What year was the Sunningdale agreement signed?
1948
1955

1969
1973
Music round. Which of the following is not an instrument used in Irish traditional music?
Flute
Fiddle

Oboe
Uileann pipes
Now for some biology. Which of the following is a fat-soluble vitamin?
A
B3

B12
C
In economics, what do the letters CPI stand for?
Cost Per Individual
Constant Price Inflation

Consumer Price Index
Covert Production Indicator
Now on to classics. Who did Alexander the Great and his army defeat at the Grancius River?
The Persians
The Greeks

The Romans
The Huns
And finally, which is the following is an absolute human right?
The right not to be subjected to torture
Freedom of expression

Freedom of assembly
The right to respect for private and family life
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
0
Did you even open a book?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
NG
1 out of 10 ain't bad - right?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
F
Try again next year
Share your result:
You scored out of !
E
Not great
Share your result:
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped by
Share your result:
You scored out of !
C
You studied - just not hard enough
Share your result:
You scored out of !
B
Not quite top of the class - but good enough
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A
Well done
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A1 Sharon
Top marks - well done
Share your result:

