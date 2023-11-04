Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 4 November 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo Leonardo DiCaprio in 2021.
Test Yourself
Quiz: How much do you know about the career of Leonardo DiCaprio?
The Oscar winning actor stars in the new Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.
1.9k
1
20 minutes ago

LEONARDO DICAPRIO HAS been gracing our cinema screens for the last four decades. 

The actor has starred in an array of classic Hollywood films over the course of his career, from Titanic and Romeo and Juliet to The Great Gatsby and The Wolf of Wall Street.

His latest film, the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, was released last month, with the movie already being tipped for Oscar glory.

But how well do you know DiCaprio’s career? Take our quiz and test yourself. 

In which TV series did DiCaprio make his acting debut in 1979, aged just 5 years old?
Alamy
Roseanne
Growing Pains

Romper Room
Parenthood
Which actor played the father of DiCaprio's character Frank Abagnale Jr in Catch Me If You Can?
Alamy
Tom Hanks
James Brolin

Martin Sheen
Christopher Walken
What was the occupation of DiCaprio's character in the 2010 film Inception?
Alamy
Architect
Sleep researcher

Professional thief
Police officer
In which country is the 2000 film The Beach mostly set?
Alamy
Thailand
Vietnam

Indonesia
Singapore
Which of these DiCaprio films was released first?
Alamy
Blood Diamond
Alamy
Gangs of New York

Alamy
Shutter Island
Alamy
The Aviator
11 years after appearing in Titanic together, DiCaprio starred alongside Kate Winslet in another film. What is it called?
Alamy
The Reader
Body of Lies

Revolutionary Road
The Departed
Including Killers of the Flower Moon, how many feature-length films has DiCaprio made with director Martin Scorsese?
Alamy
Five
Six

Seven
Eight
True or false: Leonardo DiCaprio has never directed a film.
Alamy
True
False
Which of these real-life people has DiCaprio not played in a film?
Alamy
Jesse James
Howard Hughes

J. Edgar Hoover
King Louis XIV
Finally, for which film did he finally win Best Actor at the Oscars?
Alamy
The Great Gatsby
The Wolf of Wall Street

Django Unchained
The Revenant
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     