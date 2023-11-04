Quiz: How much do you know about the career of Leonardo DiCaprio?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO HAS been gracing our cinema screens for the last four decades.
The actor has starred in an array of classic Hollywood films over the course of his career, from Titanic and Romeo and Juliet to The Great Gatsby and The Wolf of Wall Street.
His latest film, the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, was released last month, with the movie already being tipped for Oscar glory.
But how well do you know DiCaprio’s career? Take our quiz and test yourself.
