Quiz: How much do you know about the career of Leonardo DiCaprio?

LEONARDO DICAPRIO HAS been gracing our cinema screens for the last four decades.

The actor has starred in an array of classic Hollywood films over the course of his career, from Titanic and Romeo and Juliet to The Great Gatsby and The Wolf of Wall Street.

His latest film, the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, was released last month, with the movie already being tipped for Oscar glory.

But how well do you know DiCaprio’s career? Take our quiz and test yourself.

In which TV series did DiCaprio make his acting debut in 1979, aged just 5 years old? Alamy Roseanne Growing Pains

Romper Room Parenthood Which actor played the father of DiCaprio's character Frank Abagnale Jr in Catch Me If You Can? Alamy Tom Hanks James Brolin

Martin Sheen Christopher Walken What was the occupation of DiCaprio's character in the 2010 film Inception? Alamy Architect Sleep researcher

Professional thief Police officer In which country is the 2000 film The Beach mostly set? Alamy Thailand Vietnam

Indonesia Singapore Which of these DiCaprio films was released first? Alamy Blood Diamond Alamy Gangs of New York

Alamy Shutter Island Alamy The Aviator 11 years after appearing in Titanic together, DiCaprio starred alongside Kate Winslet in another film. What is it called? Alamy The Reader Body of Lies

Revolutionary Road The Departed Including Killers of the Flower Moon, how many feature-length films has DiCaprio made with director Martin Scorsese? Alamy Five Six

Seven Eight True or false: Leonardo DiCaprio has never directed a film. Alamy True False Which of these real-life people has DiCaprio not played in a film? Alamy Jesse James Howard Hughes

J. Edgar Hoover King Louis XIV Finally, for which film did he finally win Best Actor at the Oscars? Alamy The Great Gatsby The Wolf of Wall Street

