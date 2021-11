IF YOU WATCHED the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night it may have left you hankering for a re-watch of Disney’s classic, The Lion King.

Well, let’s see how well you know it…

Let's start off with an easy one. What's the first song you hear in the movie? This Land I Just Can't Wait to be King

The Circle of Life Can You Feel the Love Tonight? What is the first animal that we see in the movie? Giraffe Rhino

Cheetah Lion In which year was the film released? 1994 1996

1997 1998 Who voiced Simba's dad? Nathan Lane Brian Blessed

Mathew Broderick James Earl Jones Name the area that the lions rule... Pride Rock Green Boulder

Mighty Canyon Precious Land What animal is scar playing with when he first appears in the movie? A beetle A mouse

A rat An antelope Who is Simba's best friend? Zazu Timon

Rafiki Nala Which animals were in the stampede? Horses Wildebeest

Zebra Antelope Which one of these is NOT one of the hyenas' names? Ed Shenzi

Banzai Mo Who convinces Simba to return to Pride Rock? Nala Rafiki

Timon Sarabi Who kills Scar? Simba Nala

Rafiki The hyenas Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're Simba! Long live the king! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Timon and Pumba You've got no worries! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're the hyenas Look, you haven't come out of this well but you enjoyed yourself. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Mufasa It's not your day. Share your result: Share