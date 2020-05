WHEN IT COMES to capturing the voice of the nation, there are fewer things better than Liveline.

One of the most popular shows in the country, it’s produced dozens of must-listen moments during its time on air – and plenty of controversy.

How many of them do you remember from down the years?

Which of the following was not said on the recent episode covering the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People? "It's something you would expect to see in a porno movie." "That’s besides the point, the point is it’s filthy."

"Ah come on, Joe. Would you let your daughter watch that?" "It's sexualising our young people. It's not normal." Which TD rode to the defence of the Rubberbandits in 2010 when callers objected to the portrayal of Limerick in the video for their song Horse Outside? Mary Lou McDonald Willie O'Dea

Michael Noonan Michael Healy-Rae In 2015, one woman told the show that she had attempted to amputate her own finger with what item? An axe A breadknife

A scissors A saw One woman called Liveline in 2018 on a 'point of principle' to complain about a €2 increase in the price of what item at a Tullamore café? A cup of coffee A chicken wrap

A slice of cake A stir fry Last year, a woman told the show that a kennel owner with whom she had left her dog returned it to her in what condition? Its fur was completely shaved off It was emaciated

It was pregnant It died and was wrapped up in duct tape In 2015, a Galway student defended an event known as ‘Donegal Tuesday’, saying February was the designated month for what activity? Shifting Drinking

Fighting Shenanigans Then-Fianna Fáil councillor Malcolm Byrne called the show in 2016 to give out about a chocolate bar. What was his specific problem with it? The wrapper contained lewd imagery It used a historic Irish event in its branding

The bar encouraged children to engage in republican activities The bar contained more sugar than it actually said it did In 2013, the show discussed an article in Catholic newspaper Alive! comparing then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to which biblical figure? Pontius Pilate Judas

King Ahab King Herod One mother rang Liveline in 2017 worried that no school would take her son on due to his disruptive behaviour. Why had he been expelled from his previous school? He let off fireworks in the toilets He tripped a teacher up and they fell down a flight of stairs

He tried to strangle his principal with a tie He glued every locker in the school closed And finally, a Dublin pub drew controversy in 2018 after holding what event during a summer fair? Mud wrestling A race to see which participant could drink a pint the quickest

Piglet racing Axe throwing Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley Awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share