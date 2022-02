TOMORROW IS VALENTINE’S Day, so if you’ve forgotten to buy a card for someone there’s still time.

Maybe even dinner and a movie, like these ones.

P.S. I Love You is based on a book of the same name by which Irish author? Wikimedia Maeve Binchy Cecelia Ahern

Cathy Kelly Sally Rooney In Love Actually, in which language does Colin Firth (badly) profess his love for Aurélia? IMDB French Spanish

Portuguese Polish Dr. No was the first film to be made in the Bond franchise, where does From Russia With Love come in order of earliest made? IMDB Second Fifth

Eighth Tenth What is the full title of Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove? Wikimedia Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned About the Bomb and Stopped Worrying Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying About the Bomb

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Love the Bomb and Stop Worrying Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb Shakespeare in Love won seven Oscars including Best Picture in which year? IMDB 1990 1995

1999 2002 What's Love Got to Do with It tells the life story of which US singer? Wikimedia Betty Davis Tina Turner

Aretha Franklin Cher For Love of the Game featuring Kevin Costner, which game? Rotten Tomatoes Baseball Basketball

Golf American Football The Love Bug featured which type of car as its main character? Wikimedia Mini Cooper Porsche 911

Volkswagen Beetle Aston Martin Name the film. Wikimedia Pray Eat Love Eat Pray Love

Love Eat Pray Live Love Laugh Name the film featuring Steve Carell. IMDB Dirty Love For Love or Money

