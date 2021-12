IT IS HARD to avoid this one at this time of year.

Even if you didn’t want to, you’ve probably watched Love Actually about a dozen times.

So let’s see how much of it stuck…

What’s the Prime Minister’s name? Tony David

George Barry At Peter and Juliet’s wedding, how many surprise musicians with instruments pop up? 9 10

11 12 Name the ageing rock musician played by Bill Nighy Iggy Mack Billy Mack

Kenny Mack Joey Mack Which road junction does John say was “total gridlock”? 11 12

13 14 What song do they play at Joanna’s funeral? Songbird What a Wonderful World

Bye Bye Baby We’ll Meet Again How long has Sarah been in love with Karl? Two years, seven months, three days, an hour and thirty minutes Three years, seven months, three days, an hour and thirty minutes

Three years, eight months, three days, an hour and thirty minutes About two weeks What genre of book is Jamie writing? Romance Biography

Crime Science fiction When Colin is drinking with the group of American women in the bar, which word do they NOT ask him to say in his sexy British accent? Bottle Table

Straw Bar Which devastating Joni Mitchell song does Karen play in the bedroom when she realises her husband is cheating on her? Both Sides Now I Don’t Know Where I Stand

Blue A Case of You How many cards does Mark hold up for Juliet to read in this infamous scene? 10 11

12 13 What language does Jamie learn so he can propose to Aurelia? Italian Spanish

French Portuguese What’s Natalie’s father’s nickname for her? Pumpkin Nat

Plumpy Pinky Which one of these animals is NOT shown in the film as being in the nativity? Penguin Giraffe

Lobster Octopus Where in the US is Joanna flying to? New York Boston

Chicago Los Angeles What song is playing in the last scene when everyone is at airport arrivals? White Christmas Jump

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're Santa You're a Christmas genius and no one can take that away from you. You scored out of ! You're Rudolph You're flying! You scored out of ! You're one of Santa's elves You worked hard at it...but it wasn't quite good enough You scored out of ! You're Clark Griswold You're a disaster but you mean well. You scored out of ! You're the Grinch Only someone who hates Christmas could know so little about this CLASSIC.