TOMORROW – AS WELL, of course, as being rapper Coolio’s birthday – is the first day of Lúnasa.

This is the Celtic festival of the harvest, held roughly halfway between the summer solstice and autumn equinox.

Meanwhile, today is Reeks Sunday, in which pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick in honour of Saint Patrick. However, many believe that the pilgrimage pre-dates Christianity and was originally a ritual associated with Lúnasa.

They had more than their fair share of customs, the Celts, so today we’re asking you: How much do you know about Celtic festivals and traditions?

Most of us know Lúnasa, Bealtaine and Samhain, but what is the fourth major festival? Imbolc Nollaig

Aibreán Fomhair What event is linked to Samhain? The autumn equinox Easter

Halloween Guy Fawkes Day What is the total number of festivals and major Celtic observances each year? 4 7

12 8 Who built Newgrange? The Celts- it's one of the crowning achievements of their civilisation A people even older than the Celts who lived here before their arrival What was celebrated during Bealtaine? Fertility Death

Coolio's birthday The moon Aside from Croagh Patrick, pilgrimages are also made to these other mountains. Which is the highest? Slievecallan in Munster Slieve Donard in Ulster

Church Mountain in Leinster. The Hill of Tara The word Celt comes from the Greek Keltoi meaning what? Barbarian Worshipper

Fire Heathen The Hill of Uisneach is said to be the sacred resting place of the Tuatha De Danann. In which county in Ireland’s Ancient East can it be found? RollingNews.ie Meath Louth

Westmeath Kildare These Celtic traditions and beliefs largely merged into Christianity when it became widespread in Ireland. Who first brought Christianity to Ireland? Palladius, a Roman bishop associated with Clonard and Arklow St. Patrick, first bishop of Armagh and Primate of Ireland. Historical evidence shows that Celts burnt people inside wicker effigies. Who did they normally burn? Virgins Nicolas Cage

