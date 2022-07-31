Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 31 July 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Celtic festivals?

They loved their bonfires, didn’t they?

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 31 Jul 2022, 10:00 PM
53 minutes ago 5,709 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5828354

TOMORROW – AS WELL, of course, as being rapper Coolio’s birthday – is the first day of Lúnasa.

This is the Celtic festival of the harvest, held roughly halfway between the summer solstice and autumn equinox. 

Meanwhile, today is Reeks Sunday, in which pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick in honour of Saint Patrick. However, many believe that the pilgrimage pre-dates Christianity and was originally a ritual associated with Lúnasa.

They had more than their fair share of customs, the Celts, so today we’re asking you: How much do you know about Celtic festivals and traditions?

Most of us know Lúnasa, Bealtaine and Samhain, but what is the fourth major festival?
Imbolc
Nollaig

Aibreán
Fomhair
What event is linked to Samhain?
The autumn equinox
Easter

Halloween
Guy Fawkes Day
What is the total number of festivals and major Celtic observances each year?
4
7

12
8
Who built Newgrange?
The Celts- it's one of the crowning achievements of their civilisation
A people even older than the Celts who lived here before their arrival
What was celebrated during Bealtaine?
Fertility
Death

Coolio's birthday
The moon
Aside from Croagh Patrick, pilgrimages are also made to these other mountains. Which is the highest?
Slievecallan in Munster
Slieve Donard in Ulster

Church Mountain in Leinster.
The Hill of Tara
The word Celt comes from the Greek Keltoi meaning what?
Barbarian
Worshipper

Fire
Heathen
The Hill of Uisneach is said to be the sacred resting place of the Tuatha De Danann. In which county in Ireland’s Ancient East can it be found?
RollingNews.ie
Meath
Louth

Westmeath
Kildare
These Celtic traditions and beliefs largely merged into Christianity when it became widespread in Ireland. Who first brought Christianity to Ireland?
Palladius, a Roman bishop associated with Clonard and Arklow
St. Patrick, first bishop of Armagh and Primate of Ireland.
Historical evidence shows that Celts burnt people inside wicker effigies. Who did they normally burn?
Virgins
Nicolas Cage

Criminals
Red headed people
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awesome
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie