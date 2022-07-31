Quiz: How much do you know about Celtic festivals?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TOMORROW – AS WELL, of course, as being rapper Coolio’s birthday – is the first day of Lúnasa.
This is the Celtic festival of the harvest, held roughly halfway between the summer solstice and autumn equinox.
Meanwhile, today is Reeks Sunday, in which pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick in honour of Saint Patrick. However, many believe that the pilgrimage pre-dates Christianity and was originally a ritual associated with Lúnasa.
They had more than their fair share of customs, the Celts, so today we’re asking you: How much do you know about Celtic festivals and traditions?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)