THEY SQUARED OFF in the All Ireland final yesterday.

But do you know your Cong from your Cookstown?

Try it and find out.

Croagh Patrick is Ireland's holy mountain. But what do the locals call it? RollingNews.ie The Peak The Cross Top

The Holy Hill The Reek Which county does Tyrone NOT have a border with? Shutterstock Derry Down

Donegal Armagh Where in Mayo would you be from if someone called you a fish-head? Shutterstock Westport Foxford

Castlebar Balla What mountain range runs through Tyrone? Shutterstock Slieve Gallion Benbradagh

Trostan Sperrins Finish the Saw Doctors lyric: "Oh, the green and red of Mayo, I can see it still. Its soft and craggy boglands.... its tall RollingNews.ie Expansive hills Majestic hills

Hotel bills Grills What is the county town of Tyrone? Shutterstock Dungannon Cookstown

Strabane Omagh Ireland's first female president is from Mayo. Where abouts is Mary Robinson from? RollingNews.ie Ballinrobe Balla

Westport Ballina Which industry was established in Tyrone in 1771 and became synonymous with the county? Shutterstock Pottery Basket weaving

Glass blowing Linen weaving US president Joe Biden claims Mayo heritage. Where did his family come from? Shutterstock Ballina Partry

Kilmaine Ballinrobe Here's a famous Tyrone. But what's his real name? Andy Halsall Tony Jenkins

