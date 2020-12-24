#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 December 2020
Quiz: How well do you know the 1990s version of Miracle on 34th Street?

“Which is worst: A lie that draws a smile or a truth that draws a tear?”

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 11:00 AM
10 minutes ago 658 Views 1 Comment
DO YOU BELIEVE?

Name the child actor who played Susan?
Dakota Fanning
Anna Chlumsky

Mara Wilson
Sarah Rose Karr
Which department store does her mother Dorey work for?
Macy’s
Bloomingdale’s

Shopper's Express
Cole's
Why did Tony get fired as Santa Claus?
He was late
He was drunk

He fell asleep
He shouted at a child
Who played Kris Kringle?
Richard Attenborough
Ian McKellen

Michael Caine
Sam Elliott
When Kris gets the job at Cole’s, what does he insist on?
That he gets to wear his own suit
That they pay his salary into a North Pole bank account

That they bring him to work each day in a reindeer-drawn carriage
That he has the night of Christmas Eve off
What Christmas present does Brian get for Dorey?
Lingerie
An engagement ring

A hat
A pair of gloves
What was Kris accused of when he was arrested?
Assault
Theft

Fraud
Burglary
Who is NOT called as a witness in Kris’ trial?
A reindeer
The defence lawyer’s wife

Kris Kringle
Susan
What item is key to Kris winning his case?
A Christmas tree
A reindeer

A candy cane
A dollar bill
Susan gets two of the three things she asked Kris for on Christmas Day - a house and a dad. What was the third thing?
A car
A horse

A dog
A baby brother
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You're Kris Kringle!
You know it so well you're practically Santa Claus yourself.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Brian!
Noble and true-hearted, you are a believer!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Susan!
You're a bit of a sceptic, but you want to believe.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Victor Landberg!
Determined to take us all down with you...
Share your result:

Michelle Hennessy

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

