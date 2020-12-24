Quiz: How well do you know the 1990s version of Miracle on 34th Street?

Name the child actor who played Susan? Dakota Fanning Anna Chlumsky

Mara Wilson Sarah Rose Karr

Which department store does her mother Dorey work for? Macy’s Bloomingdale’s

Shopper's Express Cole's

Why did Tony get fired as Santa Claus? He was late He was drunk

He fell asleep He shouted at a child

Who played Kris Kringle? Richard Attenborough Ian McKellen

Michael Caine Sam Elliott

When Kris gets the job at Cole’s, what does he insist on? That he gets to wear his own suit That they pay his salary into a North Pole bank account

That they bring him to work each day in a reindeer-drawn carriage That he has the night of Christmas Eve off

What Christmas present does Brian get for Dorey? Lingerie An engagement ring

A hat A pair of gloves

What was Kris accused of when he was arrested? Assault Theft

Fraud Burglary

Who is NOT called as a witness in Kris’ trial? A reindeer The defence lawyer’s wife

Kris Kringle Susan

What item is key to Kris winning his case? A Christmas tree A reindeer

A candy cane A dollar bill