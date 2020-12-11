Quiz: How much do you know about monoliths?

MONOLITHS ARE ALL the rage these days.
Several metal columns have popped up several times in the US and EU, prompting elaborate theories and some warranted eye-rolling. Three of the five shortly disappeared afterwards.
A monolith can be: a single great stone, often in the form of a column; or a geological feature made of stone or rock, though geologists think ‘monolith’ is an ambiguous term.
But feck that, here’s a quiz on them.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)