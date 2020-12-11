Quiz: How much do you know about monoliths?

A monolith stands below the castle Neuschwanstein in Bavaria, Germany.

MONOLITHS ARE ALL the rage these days.

Several metal columns have popped up several times in the US and EU, prompting elaborate theories and some warranted eye-rolling. Three of the five shortly disappeared afterwards.

A monolith can be: a single great stone, often in the form of a column; or a geological feature made of stone or rock, though geologists think ‘monolith’ is an ambiguous term.

But feck that, here’s a quiz on them.

Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is a sandstone rock formation, and sometimes referred to as the largest monolith because it rises abruptly from its surroundings. How tall is it? Shutterstock 248m 348m

438m 501m Pedra da Gávea is a monolithic mountain in Rio de Janeiro. The face on side was created by what, according to most researchers? Local farmers from the 1800s A creative Portuguese invader

Some unknown prehistoric American people Erosion The famous Easter Island heads are Mo’ai monoliths, carved from stone on the island off the west coast of Chile. When were they carved? Between 200-300 BC Between 500- 900 AD

Between 1250-1500 AD I can’t remember anything that happened before the pandemic Monolithos is a village in Greece. The steps leading to its castle ruins are quite slippery - why is that? Because of the number of visitors wearing them away They were made that way as a defence measure What shape is the Scullin Monolith, located in Antarctica, of gneiss and granitic origin? Bird-shaped Pyramid-shaped

Cone-shaped Crescent-shaped Where has a mysterious 2020 metal monolith not popped up? Utah Florida

Netherlands The Isle of Wight The Phobos monolith, located on Mars’s moon Phobos, is a boulder described as roughly what size? Wikipedia A building A plane

A car A can Savandurga is considered to be among the largest monolith hills in Asia. What country is it in? Nepal India

Indonesia Pakistan Penyal d'Ifac in Spain is 332 metres high, and is the smallest natural park in Spain, possibly in Europe. Over 300 species of animal live in its 45 hectares - but, unusually, what animal lives near its peak? Finches Chameleons

Cats Dogs And finally, why are there mysterious metal monoliths popping up around the world? Aliens God’s latest 2020 test of our patience

