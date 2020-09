WELL, IT’S THE first day of September, can you believe it?

As we enter a new month, why don’t you test your knowledge of songs that mention the months of the year.

Let’s go…

What year was Green Day's Wake Me Up When September Ends released? s_bukley/Shutterstock 2000 2004

2006 1998 Fill in the blank in these lyrics to Stevie Wonder's I Just Called to Say I Love You: "No ____ rain, no flowers bloom, no wedding Saturday within the month of June" Zak Hussein/PA Images November December

February April Who sings September Song, released in 2017? the goatman/Shutterstock JP Cooper Ed Sheeran

Gavin James Dermott Kennedy Foo Fighters have a song called: ___ Stars Matteo Scalet/PA Images April Stars September Stars

February Stars November Stars Fill in the blank in these lyrics to Train's Drops of Jupiter: "She listens like spring and she talks like ____" Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock May June

July August What year was September by Earth, Wind and Fire released? Johnny Louis/PA Images 1988 1983

1969 1978 And fill in the blanks to the lyrics of that song: "Do you remember the ___ night of September?" John Phillips/PA Images 29th 31st

21st 25th The National has a song called… Rene Oonk/Shutterstock Mr November Miss November Fill in the blank in these lyrics to The Killers' Somebody Told Me: "Well, somebody told me you had a boyfriend, who looked like a girlfriend, that I had in ____ of last year" Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock February January

August July And finally, which one of these artists has a song called Back to December? Andrey Armyagov/Shutterstock Katy Perry Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga Ariana Grande Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share