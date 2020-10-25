#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 October 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about the Moon?

NASA is to announce “new science results” about the Moon tomorrow.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 10:00 PM
A full moon just before the end of Christmas day 2015.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TOMORROW, NASA IS to make an announcement about the Moon. 

In a mysterious press release issued this week, the space agency said that it will announce “an exciting new discovery about the Moon” at 12pm EDT tomorrow (or 4pm Irish time).

So ahead of the announcement, we’re asking you what you know about the Moon.

Here we go.

What is the Moon?
An astronomical body that orbits the Earth
A mini version of the Earth

A giant asteroid that orbits the Earth
We don't know.
How often does the moon orbit the Earth?
Every 27 days
Every 30 days

Every three months
Every four months
In the famous 'One giant leap...' quote from Neil Armstrong after he became the first man to walk on the Moon, what word was lost during the broadcast?
the
a

my
feck
How were the Moon's craters formed?
By geyser-like columns of water millions of years ago.
By asteroids and comets colliding with its surface.

By the Moon's former volcanoes.
By little space voles.
What is a supermoon?
The Moon when the Sun is shining on it.
When the Moon is 50% brighter than normal.

When a full Moon is at its closest point to Earth.
When an asteroid field appears behind the Moon, appearing to give it a cape.
A non-science question, but just to shake it up: Who is the Greek goddess of the Moon (her father is Theia, the name of the body from which the Moon is thought to have been created after it and the Earth collided)?
Athena
Artemis

Luna
Selene
Does the Moon actually affect the Earth's oceans?
Yes, and the Earth's crust
Yes

No, that's an old wives' tale
Why will the Moon's total solar eclipses eventually stop?
Because of climate change
Because the Earth is gradually moving towards the Sun

Because the Moon is gradually moving away from the Earth
The Sun keeps getting annoyed about it
Where is the rock carving Orthostat 47, one of the earliest-discovered possible human depictions of the Moon?
The Pyramid of Khufu, Egypt
The Great Cavern in Machu Picchu

Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England
Knowth, Ireland
How many nations have ratified the 1979 Moon Agreement - a pledge to restrict the exploitation of the Moon's resources by any one nation?
18
97

172
All nations have signed it
You scored out of !
Not great.
You scored out of !
A solid score.
You scored out of !
Jesus fair play!
Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

