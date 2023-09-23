Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo The first motorway was opened to the public in 1983
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about Irish motorways?
It’s almost 40 years since the first motorways opened in Ireland.
IT’S ALMOST 40 years since the first stretch of motorway was first opened to the public in Ireland.

A short section of the M7 was opened which allowed motorists to bypass Naas in 1983 while the first section of the M1, now redesigned into the M50, began construction in the years following.

With thirteen in total today, we want to find out how much do you know about Irish motorways?

What is the cheapest toll for a car on an Irish motorway?
Alamy
€1.40
€1.50

€1.60
€1.70
Which section of motorway was the second to be completed in Ireland?
Alamy
M1 (From the R103 to the R104)
M1 (Dunleer Bypass)

M9 (Kilcullen Bypass)
M1 (Balbriggan Bypass)
What is Ireland's longest motorway?
Alamy
M50
M8

M7
M4
Which part of Ireland's motorways is the newest?
Alamy
M50 (Port Tunnel)
M11 (Enniscorthy Bypass)

M7 (Newbridge Bypass)
M18 (New Motorway)
On which road can you find this motorway art?
Alamy
M7
M11

M50
M8
A recent speed review will look to change the speed limits on motorways to what?
Alamy
100 km/h
110 km/h

90 km/h
No change (120 km/h)
What is the difference between a motorway and a dual carriageway?
Alamy
Motorways always have blue signs
You can turn right off a dual carriageway

Motorways have roundabouts
Dual carriageways only have one lane
How much did the M11 cost?
Alamy
€1 billion
€600 million

€400 million
€90 million
At how many motorway service stations would you find a Supermac's?
Alamy
6
5

9
12
Where can you get a carvery dinner, a slice of pizza, petrol, coffee and a picture with cardboard cut-out a US President on an Irish motorway?
Alamy
Barack Obama Plaza
M7 Service Station

Junction 6 in Blanchardstown
Manor Stone services, Laois
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Road Pirate
Are you ever not on a motorway?
Share your result:
RollingNews
You scored out of !
Minister for Transport
You might well be Eamon Ryan.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Driving Instructor
Can you give me some driving lessons?
Share your result:
RSA
You scored out of !
N plates
You're just getting started, you'll learn so much.
Share your result:
NDLS
You scored out of !
You only have a learner's permit
It's okay, you'll learn soon.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Time to do your theory test
Maybe it's time you take that theory test.
Share your result:

