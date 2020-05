Source: Douglas Kent Hall/Zuma Press/PA Images

MUSIC LEGEND STEVIE Wonder, signed by Motown Records at the age of 11, turns 70 today.

Little Stevie Wonder boosted Motown’s status when he earned the labels its first US number-one single at the age of 13.

How well do you remember the songs that followed for the hit factory?

Very superstitious, Writing's on the wall, Very superstitious... PA Wash your face and hands Black cat starts to crawl

Thirteen-month-old baby Ladder's about to fall Why do you keep a comin' around, Playin' with my heart? Why don't you get out of my life, And let me... PA Make a new start Keep hangin' on

Just depart Release these farts People say 'believe half of what you see, Son and none of what you hear', But I can't help being confused, If it's true please tell me... PA Because you mean that much to me That you love someone else

Dear And I'll disappear Papa was a rolling stone, Wherever he laid his hat was his home, And when he died, all he left us was... PA His drone His hat

Alone A loan When I had you to myself, I didn't want you around, Those pretty faces always made you... PA Give me one more chance Stand out in a crowd

Let me back in your heart Look ugly, baby People say I'm the life of the party, Because I tell a joke or two, Although I might be laughing loud and hearty... I still need you Inside my hope is fading

Deep inside I'm blue Deep inside you knew You're once, Twice, Three times a lady... Youtube And four times my baby And I love you

And you made my life worth living for And we ain't related Calling out around the world, Are you ready for a brand new beat, Summer's here and the time is right... PA For folks to meet For dancin' indiscreet

For dancing in the street For airing out those feet Sugar pie, honey bunch (Sugar pie, honey bunch), I'm weaker than a man should be, I can't help myself... PA I'm a fool in love you see No matter how I try, my love, I cannot hide

I love you and maybe she I love you and nobody else I'll keep working my way back to you, babe, With a burning love inside, Yeah, I'm working my way back to you, babe... Youtube Please don't tell the boys I cried And I'll make you my bride

Been payin' every day