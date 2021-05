IT’S SUMMER TIME, which means holiday time.

Usually, that means jetting off somewhere exotic but the pandemic has put paid to those plans for another year. But here’s a momentary substitute: how well do you know other places on the map?

Test your knowledge of these city destinations from above below.

First up, this city in Scotland is... Google Maps Aberdeen Glasgow

Edinburgh Dundee This Australian city is... Google Maps Melbourne Sydney

Canberra Brisbane This city in Brazil is... Google Maps Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo

Brasilia Manaus This African capital is... Google Maps Porto-Novo, Benin Kumasi, Ghana

Lome, Togo Abuja, Nigeria This south-east Asian city is... Google Maps Yangon, Myanmar Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Hanoi, Vietnam Bangkok, Thailand Closer to home, this is... Google Maps Vienna, Austria Bern, Switzerland

Prague, Czechia Bratislava, Slovakia This US city is... Google Maps Washington DC New York

Boston Chicago To the south, this is... Google Maps San José, Costa Rica Managua, Nicaragua

San Salvador, El Salvador Panama City, Panama This Russian city is... Google Maps Moscow St Petersburg

Volgograd Kazan This city in South Africa is... Google Maps Cape Town Durban

Pretoria Johannesburg This is... Google Maps Madrid, Spain Barcelona, Spain

Valencia, Spain Andorra la Vella, Andorra Finally, this is... Google Maps Buenos Aires, Argentina Lima, Peru

Quito, Ecuador Caracas, Venezuela Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share