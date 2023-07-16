Advertisement

Sunday 16 July 2023
# Quiz
Quiz: How much do you know about these storms, hurricanes and heatwaves?
The Cerberus heatwave is hitting southern Europe this week.
4.0k
3
49 minutes ago

A BLISTERING HEATWAVE is hitting southern Europe this week with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius.

The Cerberus heatwave, named after a three-headed, monstrous dog in Greek mythology, is another alarming sign of the risk of extreme weather events fuelled by climate change. 

How well do you know your storms, hurricanes, and heatwaves?

Starting with a classic. Which storm was brewing when Teresa Mannion famously warned the country against making unnecessary journeys, taking risks on treacherous roads, or swimming in the sea?
Charley
Desmond

Emma
Ophelia
Ireland, along with the UK and Netherlands, compiles an alphabetical list of names ahead of each storm season to assign to storms as they occur. What letter has been reached this year?
A
D

H
P
The 'A' storm on that list happened in April. What was it called?
Storm Arwen
Storm Axel

Storm Aingealín
Storm Antoni
Speaking of Ireland's naming system for storms, when does the official storm season calendar run?
1 September to 31 August
1 January to 31 December

21 June to 20 June
21 December to 20 December
Appropriately known as The Night of the Big Wind, what year did a storm sweep across Ireland with gusts up to 185km/h on 6 January?
1799
1839

1889
1929
What hurricane led to this telethon featuring Mike Myers and Kanye West?
Frances
Ivan

Charley
Katrina
We’re well used to seeing names given to storms, but it was only in 2022 that a heatwave was formally named for the first time. Which of these was the first city in the world to do it?
Barisal, Bangladesh
Seville, Spain

Brasilia, Brazil
Mexico City, Mexico
What was that heatwave called?
Sol
Apollo

Mars
Zoe
One of these countries has suspended work between 12pm and 5pm in areas where the risk from the heat is particularly high during the Cerberus heatwave this week. Which?
Greece
Spain

Croatia
Italy
Back to storms - in 2012, Hurricane Sandy hit Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, The Bahamas, the US, and Canada, causing massive damage. In the US, about how much did that damage cost in dollars?
1.65 billion
6.5 billion

65 billion
165 billion
Finally, true or false: Kylie Jenner's youngest child is named Stormi.
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Not your best
You're a car stuck on Dollymount Strand
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not bad
You're this seagull taking in the views of Tramore
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Nice!
You're this sheep enjoying Keem Beach
Share your result:

