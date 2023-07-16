Quiz: How much do you know about these storms, hurricanes and heatwaves?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A BLISTERING HEATWAVE is hitting southern Europe this week with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius.
The Cerberus heatwave, named after a three-headed, monstrous dog in Greek mythology, is another alarming sign of the risk of extreme weather events fuelled by climate change.
How well do you know your storms, hurricanes, and heatwaves?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site