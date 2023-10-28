Quiz: Can you recognise these native Irish trees from their leaves?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S THAT TIME of year again, when the leaves turn and start to fall from the all the trees in the forests, fields, parks and roadsides across the country.
But how well do you know the trees in your local area? Can you tell a beech from a birch? Or an ash from a rowan? Or a yew from a horse chestnut? (surely that last one…)
More specifically, can you recognise Ireland’s native trees? According to the Tree Council, Ireland has 28 native tree species. These are species that came to the island naturally thousands of years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age.
People are often surprised to learn that some of our most common trees (like sycamore, beech and horse chestnut) aren’t actually native, and were introduced by humans at some stage.
So, let’s see if you know your oak from your oak.
