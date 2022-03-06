#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 6 March 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: Did these Australian stars get their start on Neighbours or Home and Away?

Do you know Summer Bay from Erinsborough?

By Adam Daly Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,732 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5700400

LONG-RUNNING AUSTRALIAN soap Neighbours announced earlier this week that it will cease production this June after 37 years on the air.

Both Neighbours and Home and Away have a place deep in Irish popular culture with Erinsborough and Summer Bay serving as a pipeline for Australian talent over the years.

So, do you know which soap these stars got their start on – Home and Away or Neighbours?  

Russell Crowe
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Isla Fisher
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Chris Hemsworth
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Liam Hemsworth
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Margot Robbie
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Heath Ledger
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Naomi Watts
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Simon Baker
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Natalie Imbruglia
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Guy Pearce
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Holly Valance
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Julian McMahon
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Dannii Minogue
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Kylie Minogue
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Samara Weaving
Alamy
Home and Away
Neighbours
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Youtube
You scored out of !
Alf Stewart says:
Strike me roan, you did it!
Share your result:
Youtube
You scored out of !
Alf Stewart says:
Flamin' Yahoo... you were nearly there!
Share your result:
Youtube
You scored out of !
Alf Stewart says:
Streuth...
Share your result:
Youtube
You scored out of !
Alf Stewart says:
Ya flamin’ galah
Share your result:
Youtube
You scored out of !
Alf Stewart says:
Stone the flamin' crows!
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie