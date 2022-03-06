Quiz: Did these Australian stars get their start on Neighbours or Home and Away?

LONG-RUNNING AUSTRALIAN soap Neighbours announced earlier this week that it will cease production this June after 37 years on the air.

Both Neighbours and Home and Away have a place deep in Irish popular culture with Erinsborough and Summer Bay serving as a pipeline for Australian talent over the years.

So, do you know which soap these stars got their start on – Home and Away or Neighbours?

Russell Crowe Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Isla Fisher Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Chris Hemsworth Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Liam Hemsworth Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Margot Robbie Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Heath Ledger Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Naomi Watts Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Simon Baker Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Natalie Imbruglia Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Guy Pearce Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Holly Valance Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Julian McMahon Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Dannii Minogue Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Kylie Minogue Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Samara Weaving Alamy Home and Away Neighbours Answer all the questions to see your result! Youtube You scored out of ! Alf Stewart says: Strike me roan, you did it! Share your result: Share Youtube You scored out of ! Alf Stewart says: Flamin' Yahoo... you were nearly there! Share your result: Share Youtube You scored out of ! Alf Stewart says: Streuth... Share your result: Share Youtube You scored out of ! Alf Stewart says: Ya flamin’ galah Share your result: Share Youtube You scored out of ! Alf Stewart says: Stone the flamin' crows! Share your result: Share